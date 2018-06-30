Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

With the completion of spring sports, the final Director's Cup standings are in.

The Hoosiers finished tenth among Big Ten members in the final tally, and 49th overall nationally.

The Learfield Director's Cup awards points based on each institution's finish in up to 19 sports, four of which must be baseball, men's basketball, women's basketball and volleyball. Then, the remaining highest-finishing 15 sports are scored for each institution, regardless of gender.

IU's top finishers included the swimming & diving program. The men's team finished third nationally for 85 points, while the women's squad finished eighth nationally to earn 70.5 points.

The men's soccer program also finished as national runner-ups, contributing 90 points to IU's total.

Additional national top 25 finishes counted in the standings include women's rowing (13th), baseball (17th) and women's cross-country (24th).

