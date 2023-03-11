In not a very good overall effort, Indiana would not be able to advance anymore in the conference tournament, despite a small comeback at the end.

After defeating Maryland in the quarterfinal round, Indiana advance to play Penn State in the semifinal round. Penn State defeat Northwestern in overtime to get this point.

Indiana won the tip but Race Thompson missed a little bunny. Indiana would get a defensive stop which would lead to Jalen Hood-Schifino hitting a 15fter.

Race Thompson would make up for his missed bunny and get the next two scores for Indiana. Trayce Jackson-Davis would get on the board with a couple of baskets as well.

Thompson would pick up a foul during this stretch

Penn State was really struggling to hit the deep ball early, which is one of their strengths.

Hood-Schifino would try to find Miller Kopp in the corner but overthrew him.

Indiana led 12-6 at the 14:56 mark. Great start by Thompson.

Penn State would knock down a three out of the break. Miller Kopp would miss a transition three and Jalen Pickett would score again for Penn State.

Indiana would have a couple of steals this stretch but got sloppy on the offensive end. Indiana was on a 3:25 scoring drought.

Penn State would go on a 11-0 run before Mike Woodson would call a timeout. Very pathetic effort from Indiana out of that first media timeout.

Penn led 19-12 at the 11:11 mark. Malik Renea and Tamar Bates would check in.

Kopp would hit a 15fter to stop the bleeding. Seth Lundy would then knock down a DEEP three. Indiana was down 22-14.

Race Thompson would check in for Trayce Jackson-Davis.

At the 7:29 mark, Penn State led 24-16. Indiana continued to play with zero energy.

After another bad shot from Tamar Bates, Penn State would push the lead to 12. Bates would finally hit a jumper.

Jackson-Davis would check back in.

Race Thompson would convert on a 'oop from Tamar Bates which woke the crowd up a bit. Bates would have a big fall and was down on the floor for a little bit. He got up and walked it off. Kopp would check can for him.

Jackson-Davis would go onto score on back-to-back offensive possessions. His last bucket would be through contact. He would have a chance at the line.

Penn State led 30-24 with 2:52. Jackson-Davis would miss his chance at the line.

Next time on the offensive end, Indiana would get a shot clock violation after both Kopp and Galloway refused to shoot it for some reason.

Penn State would call a timeout after a Jackson-Davis bucket. Jackson-Davis would then pick up his first foul. Jalen Pickette would convert on both free throws.

Indiana would not be able to get a good look to close the half.

Penn State would lead 34-26 at the half. Overall meh half for the Hoosiers. Could count themselves lucky to only be down 8 at the half. Playing very sloppy and disengaged for the most part. Both teams were shooting 38% but it was foul count that was the difference maker. Penn State was up to 9 free throw attempts while Indiana only had one.

Indiana needed a big response and more energy this second half.

---

Penn State would convert at the line on both attempts to start off the half after Indiana fouled. Hoosiers down 10 now.

Hood-schifino would score on a floater but Race Thompson would pick up his third foul. Penn State scored again.

Indiana would then go on a little run and hit their next three shots. There was a hell of a pass from Jackson-Davis that found Bates in the corner for the three. Bates would then hit another tough shot to get Indian within three.

Penn was up 40-37 with 15:40 left. Penn State would score out of the timeout.

Reneau would get fouled and have a chance at the line. He would convert on both. Penn State lead back down to just three.

Indiana would go onto to hit their next 5-of-7 field goals with buckets from Malik Reneau, Miller Kopp, and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Indiana had the momentum.

Malik Reneau would foul, although questionable, on a Seth Lundy pull-up.

Penn State with the 46-43 lead with 11:56 left. Lundy would convert on the line.

Jackson-Davis would then get fouled on the floor. Indiana would then force a shot clock violation with great defense from Tamar Bates.

Jackson-Davis would get fouled again, this time on the shot attempt. He would hit both. Hoosiers down two.

After a missed flop call but the refs, Jackson-Davis would slam it and tie up for the Hoosiers at 47. Jalen Pickett would then hit a bucket.

Penn State would then push the lead up to 7. Mike Woodson would call timeout. 7:54 left.

Miller Kopp would hit a shot out of the timeout. There would be an out-of-bounds called on Indiana. Under-8 media timeout would take place.

Penn State 54-49 with 7:13 left. Jalen Pickett would score out of the break. Penn State would push the lead to 9 shortly after.

Hood-Schifino would convert at the line after that. Lead back down to 7.

Penn State would then push the lead up to 10. Bates would get fouled on his converted jumper but miss the free throw.

Penn State would then hit a wild shot at the buzzer to take the air out of the building.

Penn State led 64-53 with 3:25 left.

Tamar Bates would hit a three to get the lead down to just 8 and a steal would get it down to 6.

Indiana all of a sudden was down 1 but Seth Lundy would convert at the line to extend it to three.

Hood-Schifino would have a chance to tie it up with a three but would miss. Indiana's comeback came up just short.

Penn State would go onto win 77-73. Jalen Pickett led Penn State with 28 while Seth Lundy added 16 points. Indiana was led by Trayce Jackson-Davis with 24 points. Tamar Bates added 14.

The story of the game came down to three taken and made. Indiana only shot 2-of-14 while Penn State was 8-of-23 from behind the arc. Indiana was also poorly out rebounded 38-30.

Nonetheless, Indiana's weekend in Chicago comes to an end. Next stop for the Hoosiers is selection Sunday.