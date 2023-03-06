Mike Woodson and the Indiana Hoosiers had an interesting week of games in the first week of March. Tuesday's horrific loss to Iowa was enough for the AP Poll voters to drop them in the latest rankings. The Hoosiers come in at No. 19 as they head into the postseason. Indiana claimed the three seed in the Big Ten Tournament after Sunday's comeback victory over Michigan.

Woodson's team was able to avoid a complete disaster with Sunday's 12-point comeback victory. Two home losses could have seen the Hoosiers fall out of the AP Poll completely, partnered with likely a seven seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Indiana and Purdue are the only two Big Ten teams represented in the latest poll. Northwestern, Michigan State, Iowa, and Maryland were among the other teams receiving votes.