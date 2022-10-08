Hoosier football fans were greeted with bad news as kickoff time approached this afternoon. Team leaders Cam Jones, DJ Matthews, AJ Barner and Jaylin Williams were all declared out for Saturday's game against the Wolverines. Indiana's hopes were starting to get slimmer and slimmer and neither team had played a snap yet. Michigan decided to go pass-heavy their first few plays. However, when they faced a 2nd and short Harbaugh decided to go to his playmaker Blake Corum. The Heisman candidate put his foot in the ground and cut through the Indiana defense for a 50-yard gain. Corum would score from a yard out on the next play, he would finish with 124 yards on 25 carries.

Indiana's first offensive possession reflected much of the opposite. A six-play drive that netted three yards for the Hoosiers ended after a Connor Bazelak sack in which the entirety of the Michigan defensive line appeared to go unblocked.

The Indiana defense would look to get some of its competency back on the following drive. Two open field tackles by Indiana defenders forced a Michigan punt, and Indiana would get the ball back with a chance to tie the game at 7. From there, offensive coordinator Walt Bell would get the Indiana offense humming a little bit. Josh Henderson was featured a lot, especially in the passing game as the Hoosiers marched down the field looking to tie. But, it was a back-foot pass from Connor Bazelak to Cam Camper for 33 yards that really set up Indiana, giving them a chance to score. Camper would finish with two receptions and 39 yards. Indiana running backs caught nine passes in the first half. Bazelak would hit Henderson on a swing right and he would find the corner pylon.

Michigan would dink-and-dunk their way down the field before hitting wide receiver Ronnie Bell for a 26-yard gain. However, Indiana would bend and not break defensively. Two consecutive short runs and a holding call would force a Michigan field goal in which they would take a 10-7 lead. From there, the script starts to get a little blurry. A very long, methodical drive found Aaron Steinfeldt in the endzone, unfortunately for Indiana, Cam Camper, right before Campbell was about to attempt the extra point, was called for pass interference and the touchdown was taken off the board. The Hoosiers wouldn't be able to manufacture anything from there and would tie the game at ten following a Chuck Campbell field goal.

No points would be scored for the remainder of the half. Indiana would threaten much more than Michigan for the rest of the second quarter. Each team would block a field goal after drives stalled in the red zone. Jaylin Lucas would get involved with a big gain before the blocked kick. Lucas would finish with 45 yards on four rushing attempts, including 20 yards on three receptions. Indiana would head into the locker room tied at the half, 10-10. The Hoosiers outgained Michigan through the air 163-129, but Michigan outran Indiana 70-33 in the first half. Chad Wilt and company were also able to keep Michigan to only 2-7 on third down.

Indiana would get nothing on their first drive out of halftime. A seven-play, 26-yard drive was followed by an excellent punt from James Evans put the Hoosiers in a good spot defensively. However, Jim Harbaugh was able to get off to a hot start in the second half. Poor tackling from Indiana and safety Devon Matthews would see receiver Cornelius Johnson scamper into the endzone from 29 yards out after a very long drive that started at the Michigan one-yard line.