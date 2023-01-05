Here is a recap of Indiana 91-89 loss to Iowa.

It was a wild game from the start and when the final buzzer had sounded, Indiana just could not come out with the win on the road. The Hoosiers fought the entire game, but Iowa just made the extra plays to seal the win.

Trayce Jackson-Davis was back for the Hoosiers and Tamar Bates was inserted into the lineup to give the Hoosiers an extra boost on the offensive end.

After a 13-day break, Indiana finally returned to the hardwood with their third Big Ten matchup of the season with a road trip to Iowa.

Indiana won the tip and the first basket for the Hoosiers came from senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis through contact. He converted at the line to give Indiana the 3-0 lead at the start.

Indiana, unlike we have seen all season, would actually throw the first punch of the game start off fast.

Race Thompson would hit a couple of tough shots and Jalen Hood-Schifino nailed back-to-back threes.

After leading 16-4, Iowa would call a timeout at the 15:17 mark. That was a heck of a start for this Indiana team.

After the timeout, Indiana would continue their big run. Tamar Bates would knock down a big three and Miller Kopp would get a steal almost immediately.

The defense for the Hoosiers was strong and aggressive but after a couple of buckets, Mike Woodson would call a quick timeout.

The Hoosiers would continue to stay aggressive on the offensive end.

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery would get a technical after going at the refs and Miller Kopp would knock down the free throws.

Indiana lead 30-13 at the 11:47 mark. They ere shooting 79% at this time.

After this timeout is when Iowa started to figure some things out. They went a 11-0 run to cut the lead to single digits. It was the first time in the game that Indiana started to feel some pressure.

Indiana lead 37-26 at the 6:10 mark.

At the 4:27 mark, Indiana senior forward Race Thompson would go down as his leg was rolled up on. He was on the ground for awhile and was visibly crying. He would be helped off the floor.

After that heartbreaking scene, Jordan Geronimo would be the person to step in and play more extended minutes. However, Geronimo would get a baffling delay of game called on him for giving the ball to the ref. No words on that, just an awful call.

Somehow this team would find answers to everything Iowa would throw at them.

Indiana would lead 50-40 at the half. The lead for Indiana was at 21 at one point.

Trayce Jackson-Davis was the leading scorer with 14 points. However, he was seen holding his back in pain with 30 seconds to go. This Indiana team cannot catch a break with injuries.

That was probably the wildest half of basketball Indiana has played in this season so far. So much to unpack there but somehow the Hoosiers had a 10-point lead going into the half.

At the half, it was announced that Race Thompson would not return in this game. He was seen on crutches, as well. Ice on his right knee.

The good news is however, Trayce Jackson-Davis started the second half. Jordan Geronimo would also start in place of Race Thompson.

Indiana would start off the half with a couple of big buckets from Jordan Geronimo and Tarmar Bates.

While Iowa would still keep hitting a few buckets to keep it close, Indiana, at the point, would have answers for them.

Iowa would then go on a 7-0 pairing it with Indiana going on a 2:11 scoring drought.

Iowa had all the momentum at this point. Indiana's lead was only 57-53 with 13:59 left.

Iowa, after clawing back, finally took the lead at the 11:35 mark. Hoosiers were running out of steam fast here.

It would be back-and-forth for the entire next segment. Hoosiers would take a lead and then Iowa would jump up ahead. Iowa, at this point, was doing a good job drawing would and getting to the line.

At the 7:33 mark, Hawkeyes were up 75-72. This Indiana was tired.

Indiana would continue to find life and fight. Jackson-Davis would make a few sharp passes to Bates and Kopp and Indiana had the four point lead.

You could tell how bad of pain Jackson-Davis was but somehow he continued to battle.

Hood-Schifino would then scoop up a poor shot and extend Indiana's lead to 6. He had been bailing Indiana out so much this game.

However, he would then pick up his fourth foul.

Indiana lead 84-78 with 3:29 left.

The last stretch play was just a tough fight. Both teams traded buckets back-and-forth but Iowa was the team to make just the extra play to get the win for the Hawkeyes.

Indiana had a chance to take the lead but Jalen Hood-Schifino's drive was blocked by Kris Murray which forced Indiana to play the foul game. Indiana was down three for the majority of the last few seconds thus Iowa would intentionally foul them.

Galloway at the line would attempt to miss the shot off the rim on purpose but a violation would after the ball did not touch.

The final score was Iowa winning their first Big Ten game of the season 91-89. Trayce Jackson-Davis lead the Hoosiers with 30 points on on 11-of-20 shooting. It was just a gusty performance for the senior forward to play with all that back pain.

Kris Murray lead Iowa with 30 as well.

Jalen Hood-Schifino was also great for Indiana with his 21 points. The Hoosiers shot a total 54% on 32-of-59 shooting. Indiana held Iowa to 48% shooting. Indiana was also out-rebounded 37-32 and had 14 turnovers to Iowa's 12.

This loss stings as it was a hard fought game. Yes Indiana was up 21 at one point, but any person that knows the game of basketball knows it is about a game of runs and that what Iowa did at home.

The injury to Race Thompson is heartbreaking depending on the outcome. If he is out for the year, it will really hurt this Indiana team. Trayce Jackson-Davis also continues to struggle with his back injury. He was able to tough it out tonight but one cannot tell if that is long term or not.

Indiana has a chance to bounce back and get to .500 in the Big Ten when they return home and face Northwestern.

Indiana is now 10-4 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten.

It is still early in the season so Indiana has time to get things back on the right track.