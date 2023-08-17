Indiana basketball has extended its latest scholarship offer to Rivals' No. 20 overall prospect in the 2025 class, Darius Adams.

Adams, a 6-foot-3 combo guard from Manasquan (NJ) and a recent transfer to La Lumiere (IN), is a rising junior and high 4-star prospect in the latest Rivals rankings, updated August 11.

With La Lumiere, Adams joins former Fishers (IN) guard and top-10 2025 prospect Jalen Haralson on a loaded roster heading into this season.

Playing for PSA Cardinals on the Nike EYBL circuit (and alongside fellow Indiana target Boogie Fland), Adams impressed this summer and elevated his play, earning himself more much-deserved recognition and attention heading into a pivotal junior year.