Indiana enters Big Ten Tournament as No. 3 seed, opens versus No. 6 Purdue
The field for the 2024 Big Ten Tournament at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska is set.
The eight-team, double-elimination tournament will run from May 21-26, with the winner taking home the Big Ten Tournament title and an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament.
Going 30-22-1 in the regular season with a record of 15-9 in Big Ten play, Indiana earned the No. 3 seed heading into the conference tournament. The Hoosiers' first round opponent is in-state rival Purdue.
The Boilermakers went 33-22 in the regular season and finished with a 13-11 record in league play to earn the conference's No. 6 seed in Omaha.
The matchup between No. 6 Indiana and No. 3 Purdue will open up play in the Big Ten Tournament at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning.
Indiana and Purdue haven't met in Omaha at the Big Ten Tournament in over a decade. The last time the two in-state rivals convened on the diamond at Charles Schwab Field was in 2012.
Back in that tournament, it was top-seeded Purdue who came out on top over second-seeded Indiana on back-to-back days to take home the Big Ten Tournament crown.
The Hoosiers then won the following two conference tournaments in 2013 and 2014 respectively, but neither Indiana nor Purdue have claimed the conference tournament championship since then.
When Indiana and Purdue met back in the regular season, the Hoosiers took two of three off the Boilermakers in dramatic come-from-behind fashion.
Read more about Indiana's regular season series victory over Purdue here.
The winner of Indiana and Purdue's first round contest is off until 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, while the loser is thrust into an elimination game at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday evening.
If Indiana were to defeat Purdue in the opening round of the tournament, the Hoosiers would then take on the winner of No. 2 Nebraska (34-19 overall, 16-8 in Big Ten play) and No. 7 Ohio State (28-24 overall, 12-12 in Big Ten play).
Indiana enters the conference tournament likely needing to win the whole thing to gain entry into the NCAA Tournament this season.
Sitting at No. 60 in the RPI prior to the beginning of the tournament, combined with the Hoosiers' struggles against lesser midweek competition this year and Indiana is likely on the outside looking in at the NCAA Tournament bubble.
The Hoosiers are looking for the program's fifth Big Ten Tournament Title and first since 2014.
Each and every game of the tournament will be aired on Big Ten Network and the FOX Sports App. You can catch the radio broadcast of each Indiana game on the IU Sports Radio Network with Austin Render or on WIUX Sports with Ben Haller and Nick Rodecap.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board