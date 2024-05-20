The field for the 2024 Big Ten Tournament at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska is set.

The eight-team, double-elimination tournament will run from May 21-26, with the winner taking home the Big Ten Tournament title and an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament.

Going 30-22-1 in the regular season with a record of 15-9 in Big Ten play, Indiana earned the No. 3 seed heading into the conference tournament. The Hoosiers' first round opponent is in-state rival Purdue.

The Boilermakers went 33-22 in the regular season and finished with a 13-11 record in league play to earn the conference's No. 6 seed in Omaha.

The matchup between No. 6 Indiana and No. 3 Purdue will open up play in the Big Ten Tournament at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning.

Indiana and Purdue haven't met in Omaha at the Big Ten Tournament in over a decade. The last time the two in-state rivals convened on the diamond at Charles Schwab Field was in 2012.

Back in that tournament, it was top-seeded Purdue who came out on top over second-seeded Indiana on back-to-back days to take home the Big Ten Tournament crown.

The Hoosiers then won the following two conference tournaments in 2013 and 2014 respectively, but neither Indiana nor Purdue have claimed the conference tournament championship since then.