Indiana earns second road victory with win over Maryland, 68-55

Today, the Hoosiers did exactly that and earned their second road win of the season so far.

Coming into this game, the main topic of discussion between Wednesday and today regarding Indiana basketball was them playing hard and putting together a full 40 minute game.

After having one of their better performances of the year and dominating Penn State at home this past Wednesday, the Hoosiers went on the road to College Park to defeat Maryland 68-55.

The first half started out as a game runs for both Indiana and Maryland as there were nine total lead changes. After trailing 8-2 to start out the game, the Hoosiers exploded to a 13-0 run before the Terrapins got on a run of their own. It was a tight-knit first half throughout with the biggest lead coming from Indiana who ended the half up seven.

At the very start, Maryland nailed their first two outside shots and it looked like the perimeter defense we saw from Indiana in the Michigan game was showing it's ugly self once again.

However, even though there was not a huge point gap with the IU lead at the half (33-26), the Hoosiers were not giving up any easy shots for Maryland. In fact, they had four total blocks at the end of the first half.

Khristian Lander came in and recorded his first Big Ten minutes of the season due to guard Rob Phinisee unable to play today. However, Lander only played a few minuets as he picked up two quick fouls. Jordan Geronimo also came in but had much better production with his minuets as he recorded six points and three rebounds.

Indiana finished off the half on a 10-0 run led by Trayce Jackson-Davis (12 points at the half). The Hoosiers finished off the first half shooting 13-of-31 (42%) which includes going 1-of-9 from three Maryland at this point was only shooting 29 percent on 9-of-31 from the field.

Once the second half rolled around, Indiana did something that they have struggled to do all season long and that is put together a consecutive dominating half in a single game. It started off with a couple of huge three-point baskets from Miller Kopp and the front court dominance of Race Thompson and Jackson-Davis continued liked it did in the first half.

Overall, the shooting for Indiana got better as the game rolled on. When the game had ended, Indiana had shot 43 percent on 26-of-60 shooting. On the defensive side, Indiana got more and more stops and held Maryland to just 16-of-56 shooting (29%).

The points mainly came from the frontcourt for Indiana with Thompson leading with a 18 point, 12 rebound double-double with Jackson-Davis adding 17 points, as well.

Also Xavier Johnson continued his stretch of fantastic play with ending with 8 points and tying his season high in assets with nine.

The largest lead of the game for Indiana was 18. They also only had 10 total turnovers and shot 10-of-14 (71%) from the free-throw line.

Hakim Hart led Maryland with 15 points. Eric Ayala -- Maryland's leading scorer -- had just six points on 2-of-12 shooting. Fatts Russell added 12 points on 3-of-12 from the field.

Qudus Wahab finished with 12 points and eight rebounds for the Terrapins.

With that, Indiana picks up their second road win of the season and now sit at 7-4 in the Big Ten, 16-5 overall.

Up next, the Hoosiers go back home with a big game vs Illinois next Saturday.