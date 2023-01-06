Indiana Earns Commitment from Stanford DB Transfer Nicolas Toomer
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana landed the commitment of Stanford defensive back Nicolas Toomer on Friday afternoon. It's been a busy day in the portal for the Hoosiers, as Toomer becomes the third different transfer target to call Bloomington their new home on Friday.
Toomer accumulated seven tackles and two pass break-ups last year with the Cardinal. In 21 career games, Toomer totaled 29 tackles, five PBUs and a tackle for loss. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining heading into the upcoming season.
Indiana made Toomer a priority coming out high school in the class of 2019, but the former three-star ultimately chose Stanford over a host of other potential suitors. Now, just a few years later, Allen and his staff get their guy.
Hailing from Tyrone, GA, Toomer was the 84th-best defensive back in his recruiting class. Listed at 6'2" and 185 pounds, Toomer will bring size and athleticism to the position group.
Toomer took an official visit to Indiana this week, a portion of the calendar year blocked off by the NCAA for transfer portal visitors only. With the addition of another serviceable defender in the secondary, Allen continues to try and retool a backfield that has been down over the past couple of seasons.
With more work to still be done, Toomer's addition is a step in the right direction and continues to build momentum for Indiana's class and upcoming season.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.