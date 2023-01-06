Indiana landed the commitment of Stanford defensive back Nicolas Toomer on Friday afternoon. It's been a busy day in the portal for the Hoosiers, as Toomer becomes the third different transfer target to call Bloomington their new home on Friday.

Toomer accumulated seven tackles and two pass break-ups last year with the Cardinal. In 21 career games, Toomer totaled 29 tackles, five PBUs and a tackle for loss. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining heading into the upcoming season.

Indiana made Toomer a priority coming out high school in the class of 2019, but the former three-star ultimately chose Stanford over a host of other potential suitors. Now, just a few years later, Allen and his staff get their guy.