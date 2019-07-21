The game of football has changed a lot in the past couple of decades, but any sensible coach will tell you that the game starts in the trenches. McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christian Academy defensive tackle Marquis Black is a coveted prospect in the 2020 class because of how he can impact a game. The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder has offers from the likes of Arizona, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, Nebraska, and the list goes on. Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!



It's easy to see why Marquis Black is a big target for Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers. (Chad Simmons)

Black's defensive coordinator, Brett Collier, raved about the three-star defensive tackle during an interview with TheHoosier.com. "Marquis has grown a lot," said Collier. "He's really become a leader. He's just an immovable force on our D-line; a lot of teams can't move him. He's gotten a lot better with his technique. He was the big guy and no one could block him, but technically, he's gotten a lot better.

"His hands have gotten a lot better -- his eyes, reading blocks and understanding what the offense is doing. He's just the anchor of our defense that we lean on. He's a guy you know is going to be there. "He's a good kid. He does what we ask and doesn't have any attitude issues, like a lot of high profile kids do -- we don't have that here."