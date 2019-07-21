Indiana DT Target Marquis Black Is An "Immovable Force"
The game of football has changed a lot in the past couple of decades, but any sensible coach will tell you that the game starts in the trenches.
McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christian Academy defensive tackle Marquis Black is a coveted prospect in the 2020 class because of how he can impact a game. The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder has offers from the likes of Arizona, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, Nebraska, and the list goes on.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Black's defensive coordinator, Brett Collier, raved about the three-star defensive tackle during an interview with TheHoosier.com.
"Marquis has grown a lot," said Collier. "He's really become a leader. He's just an immovable force on our D-line; a lot of teams can't move him. He's gotten a lot better with his technique. He was the big guy and no one could block him, but technically, he's gotten a lot better.
"His hands have gotten a lot better -- his eyes, reading blocks and understanding what the offense is doing. He's just the anchor of our defense that we lean on. He's a guy you know is going to be there.
"He's a good kid. He does what we ask and doesn't have any attitude issues, like a lot of high profile kids do -- we don't have that here."
At the next level, Black could excel as a defensive tackle in a 4-3 scheme or as a nose in a three-down linemen defense.
"He's definitely an inside guy," Collier noted. "He's so big and will continue to grow. I think he has the quickness to play inside and be really good. A big thing for him is continuing to get stronger. He's going to do well with understanding the game, technique, and he's very coachable. So really for him, it's just to develop physically, stay in shape, and get stronger."
Collier raved about Black off the field as well.
"High character kid," Collier said of Black. "He does what we ask him to do. He's always very respectful to us -- loves his teammates and coaches. He's just a genuine kid. He has a big heart and a good family that loves him. He's a hard worker and does what you ask him to do. He's a good character kid."
Black spoke with TheHoosier.com about his official visit schedule and where the Hoosiers stand in his recruitment. Click here to read that article.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.