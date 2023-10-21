BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's fight song is blaring, echoing throughout the empty bleachers of Memorial Stadium. On Homecoming, many of the announced attendance of 43,611 – likely less than that accounted for – have long since left the limestone confines before the final whistle blows. Moments later, Tom Allen explains why. "Just a very disappointing performance today," Indiana's head coach said following a 31-14 loss to Rutgers on Saturday afternoon. "Just too many mistakes." The result is the latest in a string of four consecutive losses and their fifth of the season. They remain winless in conference – a league they've snagged only two wins in over their last 22 attempts dating back to the 2021 season. In that stretch, Rutgers accounts for three of those 20 losses. In times like these, Allen says the Hoosiers must turn within to find the strength to face adversity. Whether or not Indiana goes down the slippery slope they've teetered on for weeks is no longer an uneasy hunch. "I don't think I feel it," Allen says in regards to the campaign slipping away, "I think it's a reality that you get to this state of the year and you've got several losses in a row now. That's a tough reality."

An Indiana fan looks at his phone in an empty section during the second half of Saturday's game versus Rutgers. (Rich Janzaruk, Herald-Times)

Indiana offered little overall resistance to a Rutgers rushing attack that got whatever it wanted on Saturday. The Hoosier defense faced 67 plays, due equally in part to Rutgers draining the clock with their efficiency on the ground and the IU offense, once again, struggling to string together anything threatening in their drives. The 17-point deficit is the closest they've kept it with any Big Ten opponent this season, sporting a -68 point differential this season alone. The Hoosiers trail Big Ten opponents by a combined score of 41-109 through 240 minutes of league play. For as poor as the stacked performances from the Hoosier offense has been, the defense has done them no favors either. According to CollegeFootballData, Indiana has created 31 opportunities – drives in which the ball is advanced beyond the opponent's 40-yard line – and has surrendered 38 opportunities. In turn, the Hoosier offense has scored just three points per opportunity - good (or bad) enough for 119th in FBS. The defense has allowed 4.05 points per opportunity – the 93rd-best mark in the sport this season. "Haven't scored enough points to win games," Allen said. "Keep the defense off the field. The defense has got to get key stops at key times." That's aside from the special teams unit, who's consistent blunders week in and week out haven't made life any easier for the Hoosiers either. Whether through penalties or turnovers, Indiana has burned themselves by gifting extra possessions and diminishing their own field position. Yet, metrics still find it to be the one outlying strength of this football team. Heading into week eight, Indiana was the No. 96 team in SP+, toting the 97th-ranked offense, 88th-ranked defense and the 63rd-ranked special teams unit. But the booming 70-yard punts like the ones James Evans booted on Sunday can only mask so much of the struggles this Indiana team has with discipline and decision-making. It also won't cover muffed or blocked punts that provided Rutgers 10 of their 31 points in Saturday's contest. "Not a good situation to be in," Allen said. "Not a good place to be, without question. But it falls on me. I'm the one in charge. I'm the one responsible. This is on me."

Tom Allen reacts to a call during the first half of Saturday's game versus Rutgers. (Rich Janzaruk, Herald-Times)