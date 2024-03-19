As spring football practices begin later this week, Indiana has learned that it will be without one of its returning defensive linemen from last season. Defensive tackle Philip Blidi announced he'd be entering the transfer portal on Monday evening.

The decision comes after Blidi seemingly announced an intention to stay with Indiana just after the new year, posting a video and picture on social media with the caption "Unfinished business 2024...". Rather, Blidi, who spent just one season with the Hoosiers after starting his career with Texas Tech, is entering the portal as a graduate transfer.

