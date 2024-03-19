Indiana defensive lineman Philip Blidi enters transfer portal
As spring football practices begin later this week, Indiana has learned that it will be without one of its returning defensive linemen from last season.
Defensive tackle Philip Blidi announced he'd be entering the transfer portal on Monday evening.
The decision comes after Blidi seemingly announced an intention to stay with Indiana just after the new year, posting a video and picture on social media with the caption "Unfinished business 2024...".
Rather, Blidi, who spent just one season with the Hoosiers after starting his career with Texas Tech, is entering the portal as a graduate transfer.
In 12 games with Indiana in 2023, the former Red Raider transfer racked up 30 total tackles, including four for a loss.
According to PFF, the 2023 season was Blidi's best in college, grading out to a 72.9 overall defender. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound interior defender played 444 snaps in an Indiana uniform, and was the Hoosiers' third-best overall defender and best interior D-lineman per PFF's grading system last year.
Blidi will have one season of eligibility remaining.
