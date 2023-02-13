"It was our defense," Woodson told Don Fischer postgame. "We held them scoreless for the last 5:12, and we needed every minute of that... Coming down the stretch run man we became so stingy on the defensive end that we refused to give up good looks and they struggled."

On Saturday, Indiana lost some of that defensive identity in the first half giving up 1.194 points per possession while allowing Michigan to shoot 51.7 percent from the floor. After halftime, however, that shifted to just .750 points per possession and 32 percent.

In the last nine games, Indiana has held five opponents to below 40 percent shooting. Also, after allowing five opponents through the first 16 of the season to hit 10 or more 3s in a game, there hasn't been an opponent to do so in the last nine games. Teams are shooting just 27.4 percent from three over that span.

For most of the recent winning streak for Indiana, it has been toughness and defense that has led the Hoosiers to winning eight of the last nine games.

Indiana has found multiple ways to win games this season but part of the recipe has been on the defensive end of the floor. There's no secret when it comes to the game plan for Mike Woodson; he wants to win the defensive battle.

In the final 5:12 of the game, Michigan was scoreless, missing its final seven shots from the floor. It would not score in the final eight possessions. Michigan scored just eight points in the last 11:34 of the game.

"To me defending from the 9 or 10-minute mark of the first half all the way through the rest of the game our defense was solid," Woodson said.

"We were just getting stops," Trayce Jackson-Davis said following the Michigan game. "Every time we went to the media timeouts, we just said ‘get three stops in a row, get a kill, get a kill.’ And we started to get stops in a row, we might have ended with about seven in a row, and that’s what you have to do on the road to close out games.”

In the last three games, especially, Indiana's defense on the perimeter has been outstanding.

Against Purdue, Indiana held the Boilermakers backcourt to 5-of-20 from the field. Against Rutgers, it was a 2-of-16 performance from the starting backcourt. And against Michigan, the three wings were 11-of-32 from the floor.

That's something that will need to stay intact heading to Northwestern on Wednesday night.

Boo Buie had 26 points on 10-of-18 from the floor. Chase Audige had 19 points on 5-of-14 from the floor but 8-of-10 from the free throw line. And Ty Berry had 13 points on 4-of-9 from the field. That trio accounted for 58 of Northwestern's 84 points.

"They got tremendous guard play with Boo (Buie) and Chase (Audige). I thought they hurt us here," Woodson said Monday of Northwestern. "Our focus has just got to be, we got to go in with a defensive mentality. They're a good offensive team and they get after you offensively. You can't get around either one of them so you're going to have to combat that with defense and rebounding, and you're going to have to be able to put the ball in the hole.

"Those two guards, man, they're two of the best I think combo guards in the Big Ten. We got to combat that and we got to combat it for 40 minutes, man, because they going to play minutes until they're in foul trouble. Unless we get 'em in foul trouble, we know they going to be on the basketball floor and we got to deal with it."