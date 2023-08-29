BLOOMINGTON – Ahead of Indiana's week one duel with Ohio State on Saturday, the message emanating from the Hoosiers' defense is crystal clear. “No matter who you’re playing, it’s about us and how we fight and how we compete," co-defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri said Monday. "That’s been a big motto of ours all camp... it's about us." That same motto was echoed by newly appointed captain and sixth-year linebacker Aaron Casey when he was asked how the Indiana defense would treat the explosive Buckeye offense. “Nameless, faceless objects, that’s how we’re going to attack (Ohio State)," Casey said. "Taking the name off the jersey and going against them as an opponent and not ‘the Ohio State’ has helped us to lock in on what our responsibilities are."

Indiana defensive backs Nic Toomer and Tyrik McDaniel defend each other during a practice earlier this fall. (Rich Janzaruk, Herald-Times)

The Buckeyes come to Bloomington as national title hopefuls ranked No. 3 in the AP preseason poll. Ohio State was, as Tom Allen put it Monday, "one makeable field goal away from playing for a National Championship" a season ago. There's a lot of familiar faces for Ohio State on the offensive side of the ball. Ryan Day got back many of the skill position players that were key contributors on that college football playoff team last season. The Buckeyes boast perhaps the best receiving tandem in all of college football. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are both projected first round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft -- the former projected to go off the board inside the top five -- and figure to be a difficult first test for a relatively young Hoosier secondary. Together, Harrison and Egbuka caught over 150 passes, combined for more than 2,000 receiving yards and found the endzone over 20 times a season ago. Ohio State also brings back two veteran running backs in TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams. The two combined for 20 touchdowns on the ground last season and finished just shy of 1,500 all purpose yards between the two of them. Despite the proven talent Ohio State possesses out wide and in the backfield, Indiana knows they have to stick true to the motto they've been preaching all fall long. "We respect (Ohio State) without a question, but we've got to play our game." Allen said. "We've got to play to our standard, and we've got to play really good football on defense." Perhaps the lone question mark for an otherwise loaded offense is at the quarterback position. Two former four-star recruits in Kyle McCord and Devin Brown are vying for the starting spot in Columbus. Similar to Indiana, Ryan Day has not publicly announced who will start for his Buckeyes against the Hoosiers on Saturday, however both McCord and Brown getting playing time on Saturday has remained a serious possibility.

