Indiana defense focusing on themselves ahead of clash with Ohio State
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
BLOOMINGTON – Ahead of Indiana's week one duel with Ohio State on Saturday, the message emanating from the Hoosiers' defense is crystal clear.
“No matter who you’re playing, it’s about us and how we fight and how we compete," co-defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri said Monday. "That’s been a big motto of ours all camp... it's about us."
That same motto was echoed by newly appointed captain and sixth-year linebacker Aaron Casey when he was asked how the Indiana defense would treat the explosive Buckeye offense.
“Nameless, faceless objects, that’s how we’re going to attack (Ohio State)," Casey said. "Taking the name off the jersey and going against them as an opponent and not ‘the Ohio State’ has helped us to lock in on what our responsibilities are."
The Buckeyes come to Bloomington as national title hopefuls ranked No. 3 in the AP preseason poll. Ohio State was, as Tom Allen put it Monday, "one makeable field goal away from playing for a National Championship" a season ago. There's a lot of familiar faces for Ohio State on the offensive side of the ball. Ryan Day got back many of the skill position players that were key contributors on that college football playoff team last season.
The Buckeyes boast perhaps the best receiving tandem in all of college football. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are both projected first round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft -- the former projected to go off the board inside the top five -- and figure to be a difficult first test for a relatively young Hoosier secondary. Together, Harrison and Egbuka caught over 150 passes, combined for more than 2,000 receiving yards and found the endzone over 20 times a season ago.
Ohio State also brings back two veteran running backs in TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams. The two combined for 20 touchdowns on the ground last season and finished just shy of 1,500 all purpose yards between the two of them.
Despite the proven talent Ohio State possesses out wide and in the backfield, Indiana knows they have to stick true to the motto they've been preaching all fall long.
"We respect (Ohio State) without a question, but we've got to play our game." Allen said. "We've got to play to our standard, and we've got to play really good football on defense."
Perhaps the lone question mark for an otherwise loaded offense is at the quarterback position. Two former four-star recruits in Kyle McCord and Devin Brown are vying for the starting spot in Columbus. Similar to Indiana, Ryan Day has not publicly announced who will start for his Buckeyes against the Hoosiers on Saturday, however both McCord and Brown getting playing time on Saturday has remained a serious possibility.
Once again, no matter who gets the nod at quarterback for the Buckeyes, the Hoosiers are unwavering in their game plan ahead of their season opener.
Another one of Indiana's captains for the 2023 season and vocal leader Noah Pierre, put it rather simply.
"We're playing football at the end of the day, they bleed just like we bleed," Pierre said. "They're a good team, but we're a good team too. We're just focusing on ourselves."
Belief is another aspect of Indiana's game plan heading into Saturday. Pierre watched from the sideline in 2020 as Indiana's offense took the field with just seconds to go against then No. 2 Ohio State in a one possession game. Ultimately, the Hoosiers fell short of shocking the Buckeyes that day, but that game resonated with Pierre. On Monday, he mentioned the importance of believing as a team that they can compete with anyone. Pierre is using that 2020 matchup with the Buckeyes as evidence that his Hoosiers can do the unthinkable and take down one of college football's juggernauts.
One thing different about this meeting with Ohio State compared to that November day in Columbus back in 2020 is who will be leading the Hoosiers defense out onto the field. Casey and Pierre were both members of Indiana's 2018 recruiting class and both had to bide their time, awaiting an opportunity to show what they are made of. Heading into their sixth seasons of college football, Casey and Pierre now have that chance.
“When you have two guys that have earned it on and off the field, it’s pretty special," Guerrieri said. "Those guys are like coaches on the field, leaders in the locker room, leaders in the community, those are special guys."
The Indiana defense knows who and what they're going up against on Saturday, but to this group, it doesn't matter.
For the Hoosiers, "it's about us."
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board