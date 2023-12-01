BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana came away with a decisive victory on Friday night in the Big Ten opener against Maryland. After leading by as many as 23 points in the second half, the Hoosiers won by 12, a scoreline that wasn't truly representative of the game unfolded.

A poor final 8 minutes of the game was the reason for the closer final scoreline.

"I've got to do a better job helping this team offensively," Mike Woodson said postgame. "I didn't think we executed the last seven, eight minutes of this ballgame, and that's on me."

At the 8:08 mark in the second half, Kel'el Ware threw down a two-handed dunk to give Indiana a 61-39 lead over Maryland. The rest of the way, the Hoosiers would manage just four more points and just one more made field goal. Indiana went 1-5 from the field across the final 8 minutes of the game.