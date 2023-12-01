Indiana defeats Maryland despite poor offensive play down the stretch
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana came away with a decisive victory on Friday night in the Big Ten opener against Maryland. After leading by as many as 23 points in the second half, the Hoosiers won by 12, a scoreline that wasn't truly representative of the game unfolded.
A poor final 8 minutes of the game was the reason for the closer final scoreline.
"I've got to do a better job helping this team offensively," Mike Woodson said postgame. "I didn't think we executed the last seven, eight minutes of this ballgame, and that's on me."
At the 8:08 mark in the second half, Kel'el Ware threw down a two-handed dunk to give Indiana a 61-39 lead over Maryland. The rest of the way, the Hoosiers would manage just four more points and just one more made field goal. Indiana went 1-5 from the field across the final 8 minutes of the game.
Attempting five field goals over an 8 minute stretch is bad enough, but it's a result of Indiana turning the ball over eight times in the final 8 minutes of the game. Those eight Hoosier turnovers resulted in eight points for the Terrapins on the other end of the floor.
"I just thought we got so stagnant the last seven, eight minutes where we didn't move the ball and bodies weren't moving," Woodson said. "That's something that can be corrected and I've got to help them correct it."
Fortunately for Indiana, its defense continued to baffle Maryland. The Terrapins weren't able to truly capitalize on the Hoosiers' poor offensive play, scoring 14 points on 5-13 shooting during the final eight minutes of the game.
"I thought we were connected tonight, we didn't give up a lot of threes and I thought our switching was right on par," Woodson said on his team's defensive performance against Maryland. "I just thought defensively, we were solid tonight for 40 minutes."
Indiana still won by double figures on Friday against Maryland, but with the toughest part of the Hoosiers' schedule approaching -- Indiana's next three opponents are Michigan, Auburn and Kansas -- Indiana won't continue to get away with playing solid basketball for just 32 minutes of the game.
