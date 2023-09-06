BLOOMINGTON – Indiana defensive backs had a lot of watchful eyes this past Saturday. For some, the matchup with Ohio State provided the first true litmus test of where an overturned Hoosier defensive back group stood. For others, the chance to witness just what could be in store for the Buckeyes' highly heralded receiving core in 2023. Those who tuned in for the former like came away with a positive perspective, assessing the relative ineffectiveness the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka and others were withheld to. For the latter, the same reasons to be optimistic about the Indiana defensive backs are why that crowd will have to wait until this weekend for a second opinion. Because on Saturday, some of Ohio State's – and for that matter, the country's – best skill players were essentially neutralized. "The biggest thing for me... for a defensive back is mentality," Indiana co-defensive coordinator and play-caller Matt Guerrieri said on Monday. Among his titles, Guerrieri is also the safeties' position coach. "I mean, you could talk about skills or talent or that type of stuff – mentality to me is the biggest thing. I thought our guys did have mentality in that game. "It was far from perfect, there's plenty to clean up. I do think they had an understanding of the game plan and what Ohio State was trying to do from that standpoint, but I was pleased from a mentality standpoint."

Indiana's Phillip Dunnam intercepts a pass from Kyle McCord during the first half on Saturday versus Ohio State. (Rich Janzaruk, Herald-Times)

Facing a vaunted receiving core was a challenge Indiana's defensive backs embraced. Ahead of last week's matchup, linebacker Aaron Casey said that Guerrieri had labeled Ohio State's targets as "nameless faceless objects," and safety Noah Pierre assured that removing the logo or anything that labels them as Buckeyes isn't a challenge. "At the end of the day, they bleed like we bleed," Pierre told reporters. A week later, Texas Tech transfer corner Kobee Minor – someone who multiple coaches and players have labeled as one of the leaders of this year's group – affirmed those beliefs. "We just play our game, we don't even worry about that like that," Minor told reporters on Monday. "We just play our game, know our personnel and play to the best of our ability." Minor said that he wanted his fellow teammates to play confident, fast and free. The Hoosiers had depth, rotating multiple faces as they continued to limit production from Ohio State on the outside. Harrison Jr. had just two catches for 18 yards, and Egbuka hauled in just three receptions for 16 yards. Between the two, Ohio State QBs targeted them 12 times on the afternoon. That depth, safety Louis Moore says, comes with building trust throughout the entire offseason. But seeing it in action versus an opposite opponent is all the further vindication Indiana's DBs needed. "We've seen it in practice, we knew what we could do," Moore said on Monday. "It was just about proving everyone out there wrong, and I feel like that's what we did." Moore said that Indiana's defensive backs feel they can play with anybody, and Pierre has detailed in the past how extensive the Hoosiers' preparation is on a week-to-week basis. "We can play ball just like they can play ball," Moore continued. "It's all about your studying. We practiced everything, we had a game plan, we stuck to it and we did good at it."

Indiana's Nic Toomer defends a pass intended for Marvin Harrison Jr. on Saturday. Harrison Jr. caught two of eight targets for 18 yards.

One of the common themes that emerged during practice, according to Hoosier coaches and players, was the turnover capability that safety Phillip Dunnam seems to have a knack for. Although Indiana fell short of their goal of forcing three turnovers versus the Buckeyes – the goal remains the same regardless of opponent – the Hoosiers' lone takeaway on a Dunnam pick came as no surprise. "That play he made, I could show you 50 times already on the practice field," Guerrieri said. And although Dunnam was the Hoosier that held up the newly-gifted Indiana takeaway belt on the sidelines, it was a complete team effort to take away what McCord and the Buckeyes had searched for on the 4th-and-2 conversion attempt. As McCord rolled out right searching for Buckeye tight end Jelani Thurman beyond the first down marker, Stanford transfer corner Nic Toomer chipped Thurman and unsettled him, forcing McCord to look in-field and throw across his body, where Dunnam opportunistically jumped the route.

