Indiana was able to lock down their second verbal commitment for the Class of 2025 in January with offensive tackle Matt Marek giving the Hoosiers his verbal nod. Marek, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound offensive tackle at Carl Sandburg (Ill.), should add plenty of beef and muscle to an already strong class with Carmel (Ind.) guard Evan Parker also giving the Hoosiers his verbal commitment.

“I chose IU because as soon as I stepped on campus. I knew it was home,” Marek said.

Marek said the new staff at Indiana led by head coach Curt Cignetti is “very promising,” and believes the former James Madison head coach will right the ship in the seasons ahead.

“They have something very special happening right now at IU, and I can’t wait to be a part of it,” Marek said. “The staff is going to put me in great positions to succeed throughout my career.”

Like Parker, Marek’s abilities as a run blocker from his post at left tackle should prove invaluable against some of the Big 10’s top edge players. Marek is preparing for his senior season by working on speed, explosiveness, and position training with the goal of developing into a “much better offensive lineman.”

“Me and my family know the staff is going to put me in a position to be the best I can be,” he added.

Marek held offers from Western Michigan, Toledo, Northern Illinois, Coastal Carolina, Bowling Green, Ball State, and Akron.