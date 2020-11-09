TheHoosier - Indiana checks in at No. 30 in Preseason AP Poll

Indiana checked in at No. 30 in the rankings, receiving 48 total votes.

With just over two weeks from the start of the college basketball season, the AP Top-25 Poll was released on Monday.

Indiana is coming off of a 20-12 (9-11) record in the 2019-20 season, finishing with a win against Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament.

Coming into this season, Indiana is looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016, and the first time under Archie Miller.

The Hoosiers bring in the No. 16 overall recruiting class in 2020, headlined by five-star point guard Khristian Lander, and all four members of the class ranked in the Rivals150 rankings.

For the rest of the Big Ten, enter teams, seven in total were in the top-25, with three in the top-10: Iowa (5), Wisconsin (7), Illinois (8), Michigan State (13), Ohio State (23), Rutgers (24) and Michigan (25).

Some other notable programs ranked that Indiana could face in the non-conference schedule, or already have a confirmed matchup with are: North Carolina (16), Texas (19), Florida State (21).

Providence, IU's first round matchup in the Maui Invitational received 9 votes. Alabama (50) and Stanford (14) also received votes and are teams IU could potentially face in the Maui Invitational.

The college basketball season tips off on Nov. 25.