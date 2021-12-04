Indiana bench players help spark rally in 68-55 win over Nebraska

Indiana's early 10-point deficit and seven turnovers against Nebraska was reminiscent of the haunting 26 turnover-game against Syracuse. Seemingly, the level of play at Syracuse followed the team back to Assembly Hall in the first half.

The starters looked out of sync on the floor, failing to handle the ball and miscommunicating on passes. However, the tide began to shift when bench players Tamar Bates and Anthony Leal checked in.

The energy in Assembly Hall turned from a mass of frustration to the crowd cheering and applauding together.

“They built I think a 10-point lead at one time, so I had to change it up,” head coach Mike Woodson said during the postgame press conference. “Went to the bench and our bench was fantastic.”

Bates had a team-high 13 points, spearheading the 7-0 scoring run which pulled IU within three 10 minutes before halftime. His shot-making was infectious as other players began contributing to the scoring run.

“We got laser-sharp focused coming into it making sure we provided some kind of spark today,” Bates said in the postgame press conference.

Leal finished the game with only three points, but his 3-pointer couldn't have come at a more crucial time. He also had one steal.

Leal hasn’t played much throughout the season. However, Woodson recognized his competitiveness during practice and knew Leal would see the floor before the game, he said.

Race Thompson wasn't surprised Leal played 12 minutes either.

“You see Anthony every day in practice; he goes 125% every single day,'' Thompson said. “He really deserves it. I don’t think any of us are surprised he goes out there, gets a steal, makes a shot.”

Leal's 3-pointer was one of many to fall for the Hoosiers during the game. IU shot 8-22 (36%) from beyond the arc.

Nebraska didn't find the same success in 3-point shooting. The Cornhuskers shot 5-22 (23%) from beyond the arc, which was expected as the team had the 317th-lowest 3-point percentage in the country heading into the matchup.

If Nebraska managed to capitalize on 3-point attempts earlier in the game when IU was consistently turning the ball over, it would have been infinitely more challenging for the Hoosiers to stage a comeback.

Instead, Nebraska’s 3-point shots kept missing, and IU slowly chipped away despite 11 turnovers in the first half.