It was not pretty by any means, but Indiana found a way to snap a six-game losing skid to the Scarlet Knights behind big games from both Tracye Jackson-Davis and Miller Kopp.

Rutgers came in already have beaten Indiana once this season in Piscataway, which was the Hoosiers' first loss of the season.

The No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers played their second straight home game with the No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights coming into town tonight. The Hoosiers came in tonight off their biggest win of the season vs in-state rival, No. 1 Purdue.

Indiana won the tip but it was Rutgers who would score the first basket. Indiana would quickly tie the game with pull up jumper from Jalen Hood-Schifino off a Trayce Jackson-Davis assist.

Miller Kopp would would convert his first three point attempt a few plays later. The next offensive possession, Jackson-Davis would pass Yogi Ferrell for 6th in Indiana all-time scoring with a filthy up-and-under move.

Before the media timeout, Hood-Schifino would have one of the craziest fast break buckets through contact which showed off his moves with the ball.

Indiana's defense was aggressive and they led 13-6 at the 15:36 mark.

Out of the break, Race Thompson would pick up his first foul.

Miller Kopp would have the ball across halftime but would get tripled team and turn it over, however he would hustle down the floor cause a turnover himself.

It was mostly Rutgers this stretch as they would get the lead down to 13-11 at the 12:49 mark. Hoosiers were on a. 2:47 scoring drought.

Malik Reneau and Tamar Bates were the first players off the bench for Indiana. Bates would knock down his first three point attempt.

Before you knew it, Indian had made their last 7-of-9 field goals.

Trayce Jackson-Davis would have a nasty one-handed slam and would talk a lot of smack after doing so.

Indiana led 20-14 at the 10:17 mark.

Indiana would then go on a 9-0 run and Miller Kopp and Trayce Jackson-Davis would hit a few buckets to get that going. A Miller Kopp three would would force a Rutgers timeout. 25-14 lead for Indiana at this point.

Indiana's defense was just suffocating. They held Rutgers to know field goals for 2:58.

Indiana led 27-16 at the 7:54 mark. Jordan Geronimo would check in for the first time in after missing the last three games.

Mike Woodson would run with a lineup of Very interesting lineup on the floor with Trey Galloway, Tamar Bates, Kaleb Banks, Jordan Geronimo, and Malik Reneau.

Rutgers would cut the lead to 30-22 and Woodson would call a timeout. That lineup did not last long. Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino would check can for Banks and Geronimo.

Rutgers was having a real hard time stopping Jackson-Davis. When Indiana needed a bucket, he is the one that got it for them.

Things got a little sloppy towards the end this stretch. There was a surprising no call on a Hood-Schifino drive during this stretch as well.

Indiana led 36-26 at the last media timeout. Needed a strong close to the half.

Safe to say, Indiana did not close the half like they needed to. Rutgers hit a few shots and Race Thompson would give Indiana its 6th turnover.

Miller Kopp would have a nice drive and dump off to Malik Reneau for an easy two-handed slam. Textbook stuff.

This was just an awful way to close out the half for Indiana. Indiana only led 38-35 when the first half buzzer sounded. Mike Woodson was not happy walking into the lock room.

Miller Kopp and Trayce Jackson-Davis were playing well for the Hoosiers early here. Kopp had 8 points and Jackson-Davis led 11 points.

Indiana had 7 turnovers compared to Rutgers 6. Rutgers closed the half hitting 5-of-6 field goals.

Indiana needed to find a spark to start the second half.

---

Rutgers would start the half with a three to tie it at 38. However, Kopp would answer with three of his own.

Jackson-Davis would keep being aggressive around the rim. Converted at the line and was showing off real quick feet out of the post up.

Indiana's defense would start to pick up the intensity holding Rutgers to a 3:02 scoring drought.

Indiana would find a way to go on a 6-0 run this stretch and extend the lead to 47-40 at the 15:26 mark. Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi would airball a three right before the media timeout. Crowd was all over him.

Indiana was doing a really good job of trying to get Miller Kopp invlvoled and running plays for him. He was also doing a good job of creating himself.

It was Rutgers's turn to get on a little run. They also were able to take advantage of the 2:52 scoring drought that Indiana was on.

Race Thompson was taking some question shots in this stretch and was not doing too well on the defensive end. Crowd was getting frustrated with him

Malik Reneau would check in for Thompson at the media timeout. Hoosiers led 49-44 at the 11:48 mark.

Miller Kopp would come out of the timeout kicking down his fourth three. Jackson-Davis would follow that up the next offensive possession with a two-handed slam off his own miss. An electric start for Indiana out of that timeout.

Miller Kopp would pick up his third foul a few plays later.

Indiana would bump the lead to 54-45 and hold Rutgers to no field goals for 3:23. Not enough could be said about how locked in Indiana's defense had been tonight.

Out of the timeout, Hood-Schifino would visibly get tacked out of bounds but Rutgers would not get a foul called. It was called out of bounds on Indiana. Hood-Schifino would have a touch night with a couple of missed calls towards him.

Miller Kopp would pick up his fourth foul at around the 8:00 min mark. Tough break for Indiana. Kaleb Banks would check for him.

Indiana led 55-48 at the 7:47 mark. Malik Reneau would go 1-of-2 at the line out of the timeout.

Rutgers would get lead back down to five. Hood-Schifino would get a chance at the line converting both. Indiana led 57-50 at the 6:15 mark.

A wild sequence would occur that was spearheaded by Indiana's defense. It would result in Kaleb Banks picking up his first foul after hustling for the rebound. Rutgers called a quick timeout.

A few plays later, a charge would called on Rutgers with Galloway stepping up and taking it. He took a rough shot but was alright through.

Race Thompson would convert both attempts at the line to bring the Indiana lead back up to 59-52.

Rutgers would get the lead down to 59-56. Mike Woodson would call a timeout. 2:50 left to go.

Brian Walsh and Kenya Hunter were showing great passion in the huddle trying to will Indiana to finish here.

Jackson-Davis would clean up Thompson's airball. Indiana was backloading by 5.

Rutgers would call timeout with 1:41 left. Indiana led 61-56.

Hood-Schifino would take a contested jumper and miss. Jackson-Davis would get a rebound and miss the put back which would lead to Galloway getting the put back plus the foul. He would miss the attempt at the line.

Jackson-Davis would get a rebound on missed shot by Rutgers and get fouled. He would go 1-of-2 at the line. Indiana up 64-56 at this point. 18.7 left to go.

Rutgers got the lead back down to 64-58.

Miller Kopp would get fouled with 9.6 left. He would go 2-of-2 at the line. Indiana led 66-58.

Indiana would close it out and win 66-60. They would snap a 6-game losing streak to Rutgers and Trayce Jackson-Davis would finally get a win over them. Jackson also led with 20 points and 18 rebounds.

Miller Kopp once again had a great game vs Rutger with him adding 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting. He nailed four threes as well.

Hoosiers went 22-of-48 shooting (46%) and held Rutgers to just 23-of-58 (40%). Indiana also out rebounded them 35-31.

It was a very ugly game, but that is what you should expect in February Big Ten basketball. Indiana did struggle with turnovers with 14 but also forced 10 turnovers as well. Indiana was at its best when the defense was locked in. Rutgers really struggled to score when that happen.

Indiana avoided the presumed 'letdown game' and got yet another big win over a ranked opponent.

The Hoosiers are now 17-7 overall and tied with Rutgers for second place (8-5) in the conference.

Next up, Indiana travels to Michigan on Saturday.