Here is a recap of tonight's game.

Injuries aside, Indiana was able to come out with the win, 86-70.

Indiana senior guard Xavier Johnson, although was seen warming up before the game and dressed, remained out as well as Logan Duncomb (illness). The new addition to the Indiana injury list was forward Jordan Geronimo, who was seen in a walking boot.

Indiana returned home riding a four-game winning streak with a meeting vs the Ohio State Buckeyes, who had been struggling as of late.

Ohio State would win the tip and score the first bucket for the game.

Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino would score the first points of the game for the Hoosiers. He would then follow that up with a block on the other end.

Although Indiana's defense was sticky, Ohio State would jump out to an early 9-2 lead. Hood-Schifino would nail a three to bridge the gap.

This was Hood-Schifino's game early. He came out aggressive and smart.

Ohio State led Indiana 9-5 at the 15:42 mark. Race Thompson would have a trip to the line after the break. He would convert both.

Hood-Schifino would knock down another three. He was shooting 100% and up to 11 points at this time.

Trayce Jackson-Davis would struggle early this game. Missing a few bunnies and Ohio State's defense was swarming him.

Race Thompson would pick up his first foul and Malik Reneau would check in for him. The foul count for Indiana's front court tonight was something to monitor since they were shorthanded.

Indiana would lead 15-14 at the 11:55 mark. Kaleb Banks would check in out of the timeout and Trayce Jackson-Davis would miss both attempts at the line.

Ohio State would go on a little run hitting 4-of-5 but Jalen Hood-Schifino would just keep knocking down shot after shot. He was 5-of-5 from three and up to 17 points already.

Kaleb Banks would make the most of his minutes and get a huge baseline rebound that resulted in him finishing through contact. Banks making the most of his minutes.

During the timeout, Ohio State head coach Chris Hultmann would get assessed with a technical foul.

Indiana led 23-21 at the 7:50 mark. Tamar Bates would knock down the technical free throws. Kaleb Banks would miss his attempt.

Indiana up 25-21 now.

Malik Reneau would score his first points of the night off a strong post-up.

Miller Kopp would check in for Kaleb Banks. The freshman produced some real good minutes there.

Trayce Jackson-Davis would get 2nd bucket off the night off an asset from Reneau. However, Jackson-Davis would pick up his first foul of the game. All three of Indiana's bigs would have one foul.

Miller Kopp would pick up his 2nd foul a few plays later. These refs were calling this extremely tight.

Indiana led 31-30 at the 3:56 mark.

Indiana would bump the lead to 35-30 off a basket from both Reneau and Galloway.

After a 6-0 run, Ohio State would call a timeout at the 2:34 mark.

All of a sudden, Indiana's run jumped out to 17-1. Hood-Schifino knocked down his 6th three of the half and ended the half with 20 points.

Indiana, out of nowhere, had a 46-30 lead at the half.

There was a slight delay at the half due to a piece of metal falling from the Jumbotron. Scary stuff, almost hit an Ohio State player.

Trayce Jackson-Davis would start the half with a two-handed slam off his miss.

Ohio State would then go on a little run to cut the lead to 11. Race Thompson would answer with a bucket through contact. He converted the free throw.

Indiana led 51-39 at the 15:58 mark.

Malik Reneau would pick up his third foul. Mike Woodson would call a timeout. Indiana led 60-43 at the 13:13 mark.

Trey Galloway would knock down his 1st three of the game.

Indiana led 63-46 at the 11:57 mark. Hoosiers had hit their last 5-of-7 field goals.

Malik Reneau would pick up his 4th foul. Race Thompson would check in for him.

After an Ohio State bucket, Chris Holtmann would call a timeout. Indiana's lead was 67-53 at this point.

Tamar Bates would knock down his 1st three of the game out of the timeout.

After committing their 8th turnover of the night, a media timeout would happen at the 7:56 mark. Indiana led 70-55. If Ohio State was going to build a run and get back into this one, this would be the stretch to do so.

Ohio State would not be able to do so as Indiana would answer anything shot from Ohio State.

Malik Reneau would knock down three showing off potential of stretching the floor.

For the remainder of the game, Indiana would hold ground.

The Hoosiers would go onto to win 86-70. Indiana would be led by Jalen Hood-Schifino with 24 points including going 6-of-9 from three.

Tracey Jackson-Davis would of course have another double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. Malik Reneau would add 15 points and 8 rebounds.

Overall, Indiana shot 50% (32-of-64, 10-of-20 from three). They also won the rebounding battle 39-33. The Hoosiers also only committed 9 turnovers total.

The was a relatively easy win for Indiana and it was spearheaded from that huge run at the end of the first half.

Indiana is rolling right now and have extended their winning streak to 5.

The Hoosiers are now 15-6 overall, 6-4 in the Big Ten.

They have a tough road game at Maryland this Tuesday.