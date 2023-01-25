Here is a recap of the game.

It was an ugly Big Ten game, but Indiana found a way to get it done on the road 61-57.

Before the game, it was announced that a number of people would be out including Indiana head coach Mike Woodson (COVID) and sophomore center Logan Duncomb (illness). Minnesota would be with their big men Dawson Garcia (bone bruise) and Pharrel Payne (concussion).

Indiana got back on the road tonight and made a trip to The Barn to face Minnesota. The Hoosiers entered this game 4-4 in the Big Ten.

Indiana won the tip but Trayce Jackson-Davis' shot attempt got blocked almost immediately.

The first stretch of the game was typical, sloppy Big Ten basketball. Both teams were not take quality shots and some of them seemed rushed.

Indiana would start 2-of-4 from the line with both Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson getting trips at the line.

Miller Kopp would start off the game hot going 2-of-3 from deep.

Right before the break, Thompson would pick up his second foul which would bring Jordan Geronimo into the game.

Indiana led 10-7 at the 14:07 mark.

Tamar Bates would check in for Trey Galloway.

A charge call would be called on Jordan Geronimo and it was come from the far side of the court and was extremely late. The Big Ten officiating stays very inconstant as a charge flop call could easily been called.

Indiana would not have the best of stretch here as they would rally off three straight turnovers. Not the best energy from the Hoosiers at this point in the game.

Minnesota led 13-12 at the 11:57 mark.

Indiana was playing two loose with the ball and was just too casual on the offensive end.

They would go on a scoring drought until Malik Reneau would make a couple of strong plays around the rim. He has been playing some good basketball as of late.

Foul trouble was also a concern for Indiana at this point. With 8+ minutes left in the game, Tamar Bates would check in with two fouls.

Minnesota led 23-17 at the 7:09 mark. Indiana was up to 6 turnovers right here.

Indiana's defense would pick up the intensity a little this next stretch as they would hold the Gophers to a couple of different scoring droughts. The offense from Indiana was still a struggle.

After Galloway got fouled on the a drive, some chirping would go on between both teams. Malik Reneau would get surrounded by the Minnesota and then get pushed by one of the Gopher players.

Officials reviewed and there was no call.

Minnesota would lead 24-22 at the 3:44 mark.

The last stretch of the half was a little back-and-forth. However, Minnesota continued to struggle finding answers to stop Indiana's front court. Malik Reneau was feasting in that area.

Also during this stretch, Trayce Jackson-Davis would become Indiana's all-time leader in blocks by recording block No. 228. Again, adding to his legacy.

Minnesota would tie the game but Miller Kopp would nail a massive three to give Indiana the 33-30 lead at the half. Reneau had 10 points already.

Hoosiers overall really struggled against the zone defense that Minnesota was bringing them. They were also not taking full advantage of their trips to the line only going 4-of-8 from that area.

Indiana's intensity needed to be picked up as they, at this point, were allowing Minnesota to hang in there with them.

Indiana would start off the second half with a sloppy turnover from Trey Galloway, which resulted in a Minnesota bucket. Trayce Jackson-Davis would get Indiana's first points of the second half.

Like it was at the beginning of the game, it was ugly. Minnesota was 1-of-8 on field goals and Indiana was on a 2:19 scoring drought at one point.

It was very obvious that Race Thompson was uncomfortable on the floor. Nothing he was doing felt like he was doing it naturally.

Indiana led 37-34 at the 15:57 mark. Jalen Hood-Schfino got two chances at the line after the break, and he would hit both.

Indiana would then go on a nice little run extending the lead to 45-38 at the 15:22 mark, which forced Minnesota to call timeout.

Jackson-Davis would start the second half really strong scoring some tough buckets around the rim.

Indiana was at it's best tonight when the post was fed.

Indiana led 47-40 at the under-12 media timeout.

Minnesota would then go on a 7-0 run and tie the game which would force Indiana to call a timeout.

The would be a highlight play with Hood-Schifino finding Jackson-Davis for the one-handed slam. Pretty sure he touched the sky on that one.

The Gophers would also take the lead but Trey Galloway would answer with a big three.

Indiana led 52-50 at the 7:56 mark.

This next stretch was all Minnesota. Minnesota's Battle was just killing Indiana making tough shot after tough shot.

Indian was stuck in a 3:22 scoring drought.

Minnesota led 55-54 with 3:32 to go.

Indian would cut it to 57-56 with a Jackson-Davis dunk at the 2:09 mark. Timeout Minnesota.

Towards the end of the game, Race Thompson would get fouled. He would go 1-of-2 at the line but Trayce Jackson-Davis would rebound and put it up for 2 more points.

Miller Kopp would follow it up getting the biggest rebound of the game on the defensive end. Trey Galloway would hit the winning free throws to seal it up.

Indiana would go onto win 61-57. Tracey Jackson-Davis was Trayce Jackson-Davis leading the team with 25 points and 21 rebounds, yet another double-double.

Miller Kopp added 11 points and Malik Reneau added 10 points. Minnesota was led by Jamison Battle with 20 points.

Indiana went on a 7-0 run to end the game and held Minnesota to just 2-of-their last 14 field goals.

Indiana shot 23-of-56 (41%) and out-rebounded Minnesota 45-39.

It was not the prettiest game but a win is a win in the Big Ten. Minnesota came to compete, but Indiana just found ways to get it done on the road.

The Hoosiers are now 14-6 overall, 5-4 in the Big Ten.

Up next for Indiana, they have Ohio State at home on Saturday.