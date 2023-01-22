Indiana's win got them back to .500 (4-4) in the Big Ten.

It was an extremely physical contest, but Indiana found a way to get past Michigan State 82-69 with fantastic performances from multiple Hoosiers.

After winning their last two games, the Hoosiers returned home to face a surging Michigan State team in a monster Big Ten matchup. Indiana, entering this game 3-4 in the conference, was looking for their third straight win.

Michigan State won the tip and we get the first 5 points of the game.

Indiana's first basket of the game would come a Trey Galloway three at the 17:42 mark. Galloway would then hit another three from a Miller Kopp assist, starting off the game 2-of-2 from behind the arc.

A few plays later, Miller Kopp would assessed with a Flagrant 1 foul after getting the face of Michigan State's Sissosko.

Michigan would take the momentum of that and make the Hoosiers pay by going on a 8-0 run and extending the lead to 17-8.

During that run by the Spartans, Indiana senior forward Race Thompson would check into

Jalen Hood-Schfino was back to his ways of forcing it too much. Indiana's offense had no flow to it and were at this point scoreless for the last 4:23.

Michigan State led 17-8 at the 11:59 mark. Physical game, with no flow to it.

Malik Reneau would end Indiana's scoring drought with his first points of the game.

Indiana kept getting carved up the next few stretches. They get a few stops and then Michigan State would get in rhythm.

The Hoosiers started to clamped down a little on defense and find their footing on the offense a little bit. For about a 1:16, the Hoosiers would go on a 6-0 run and it was spearheaded by Reneau. He was grabbing boards and making plays around the rim.

Michigan State led 25-22 with 6:12 left in the first half.

Indiana's energy was at the max level this next stretch. Trayce Jackson-Davis would have possibly the biggest dunk of the year on Joey Hauser.

Tamar Bates would knock down a pair of free throws and give Indiana the lead 26-25. The Spartans would hit a few buckets before Bates answered with a deep three to tie it at 29 at the 3:23 mark.

Indiana played their best stretch of basketball these last few minutes. Trayce Jackson-Davis was making plays at the rim on both ends and Malik Reneau was feeding off of him.

Jackson-Davis would get doubled-teamed and then find an open Tamar Bates who knocked down his second outside jumper of the game.

Indiana held Michigan State to zero field goals the last 4:01.

Hoosiers led 37-32 at the half. It was a tight half with every stat near equal for both squads. Indian only had 3 turnovers at the half but was being out-rebounded 20-14.

Indiana needed to keep the intensity up in the second half.

Jackson-Davis would get Indiana on the board first with a. pair of free throws. However, Michigan State would follow it up with a scoring run and force Indiana into a scoring drought of 2:08.

During that Spartan run, Jordan Geronimo and Joey Hauser would get into each other's face and both get assessed with a technical. Tom Izzo was not happy about that.

We were tied at 42 at the 16:06 mark.

Indiana would come out of the break with a turnover from Hood-Schifino that resulted in Michigan State to take the lead. Trey Galloway would answer with a corner three near Indiana's bench. Galloway was 3-of-3 from deep at this point.

Hoosier led 45-44 at the 14:52 mark.

Out of the break, Trey Galloway would get fouled on the dunk attempt and convert at the line.

In this next stretch, it wa every back-and-forth and each team was making tough shots and trading the leads. It was not until Indiana found a way to get a 8-0 run going and with both Reneau and Bates leading this one.

Tamar Bates had done an excellent job this game being open and hitting the deep ball when Jackson-Davis was double-teamed.

Indiana was up 57-51 at the 11:56 mark.

Miller Kopp would then make his presence felt in this game diving on the floor for the loose ball and then having a tough baseline dunk.

Indiana would then hold Michigan State scoreless for a 5:47 mark. The big news to come out of this stretch was that Malik Reneau would pick up his fourth foul. Geronimo would check in for him but he also had 4.

Hoosiers led 62-55 at the 7:46 mark.

Tamar Bates would hit the coldest three of the game and extend up to 17 points on the night. He was 5-of-6 from deep at this point.

Geronimo would then foul out and Race Thompson would check in for him. Another big reaction to that.

Michigan State would then keep trying to find ways to slow back into the game but Indiana had a response.

After a few 'oops from Jackson-Davis, Indiana would ride the wave and close this one out.

Indiana would win 82-69 behind Trayce Jackson-Davis' 31 point, 15 rebound double-double. Tamar Bates would add 17 points off the bench including shooting 5-of-6 from deep.

In total, Indiana out-rebounded Michigan State 32-30 and 9 turnovers compared to the Spartans' 10. The Hoosiers also did damage at the line shooting 88% (21-of-24) there.

This was arguably the most physical game Indiana been a part of this season and Michigan State proved how tough, well-coached they are. They gave Indiana a challenge today.

Guys like Malik Reneau, Tamar Bates, Trey Galloway, and Tamar Bates all stepped up today for Indiana. It also looks as though the glue of this Indiana team, Race Thompson, is now slowly making his way back at this right time.

Bates and Galloway combined 34 points which included going 8-of-9 from deep.

Indiana is now 13-6 overall and now have a 4-4 record in the Big Ten. Next up, Indiana travels to Minnesota on Wednesday. This Indiana team is getting hot at the right time.