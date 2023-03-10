Here is a recap of tonight's game.

Indiana, although it was a fight, would go onto beat Maryland 70-60 to advance in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal round.

The quarterfinals of the Big Ten Torunament capped off tonight with Indiana and Maryland having the final game of the round. This was the first time the Hoosiers saw action this weekend after getting the double-bye.

Indiana won the tip and Race Thompson scored the first bucket for the Hoosiers.

Indiana would go onto score on their first five possessions with two bucks coming from Miller while the others came from Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino. Indiana's offense had a lot of flow in it.

Defensively they were applying early pressure. They forced Maryland to two early turnovers.

Thompson and Jackson-Davis picked up an early foul each, however.

Indiana led 11-5 at the 15:48 mark. Maryland would convert two free throws but Jackson-Davis would convert a two-handed 'oop from Miller Kopp.

Maryland would get the lead back down to 13-12. Trey Galloway would pick up his first foul shortly after. Malik Reneau would check in. He would score on his first shot attempt. Tamar Bates also checked in.

There would be an out of bound called on Indiana at the 11:32 mark. Maryland would have 1.6 left on the shot clock out of the media timeout. Hoosiers led 17-15.

Maryland would not convert. Jordan Geronimo would check in after missing the last few games.

The Terps would eventually take the lead. at the 9:58 mark. Hood-Schifino would pick up his first foul. Maryland was on a 6-0 run.

Trayce Jackson-Davis would have Indiana's first attempts at the line. He would go 0-of-2. Maryland was now on a 8-0 run. A three by Jamir Young would push it to a 11-0 run. Mike Woods would call a timeout.

Maryland led 24-17 at the 8:19 mark. Indiana would score out of the timeout thanks to Jackson-Davis.

Indiana would get a defensive stop and then Jackson-Davis would get fouled on the shot attempt. He would go 1-of-2.

Race Thompson would pick up his second foul. Jordan Geronimo would check back in. Maryland would bounce the lead out to 30-22.

Hood-Schifino would hit a tough baseline pull-up. Hoosiers would get a defensive stop followed by a Malik Reneau bucket.

Maryland led 30-26 with 3:55 left.There would be a circus shot by Maryland out of the break but refs would not count it. Maryland would get a stop and score anyways. Malik Reneau would get a nice clean up bucket.

Indiana would get on a little run and bring the Maryland lead down to two.

Hood-Schifino would miss a shot at the buzzer, Maryland would lead 34-32 at the half. Strong finish from Indiana there. Hood-Schifino led Indiana with 10 points at the half.

---

Maryland would miss a shot attempt to start off the half. Indiana would score off a Jackson-Davis bucket to tie it up at 34.

Maryland would then bounce it out to a 39-34 lead. Race Thompson would pick up his third foul. Reneau would check back in. Galloway would also pick up his 3rd foul shortly after.

Miller Kopp would hit a HUGE corner three to stop the Maryland run. Crowd would get loud.

At the 14:54 mark, Maryland would lead 41-37. Tamar Bates would get a nice floater out of the break for Indiana. He would pick up a foul shortly after.

Malik Reneau would continue to play well for Indiana. Would get bucket and then Jackson-Davis would block it which led to a Hood-Schifino layup.

Maryland would call a timeout. Tied at 43 with 13:22 left.

Indiana would get a turnover out of the break.

Hood-Schifino would get fouled and go 1-of-2 at the line. Indiana was leading now.

Trayce Jackson-Davis would get a chance at the line after scoring through contact after the break. Indiana is 2-of-6 at the line tonight. Been very poor there.

Jackson-Davis would score at the line. Indiana would extend this run to 8-0. Lot of momentum on Indiana's side at the this point.

That run would extend to 12-0. Then it would extend to 15-0 after Tamar Bates took a huge three and nailed it.

Maryland would end the run at the nine minute mark. They would then hit another basket which would force a Mike Woodson timeout.

Indiana led 54-48 at the 8:20 mark. Hoosiers took their foot off the gas a little there.

Hood-Schifino would hit another tough jumper out of the timeout.

Jackson-Davis would get multiple steals this next stretch. He had turned his game up a notch but this point. Maryland was on a 2:06 scoring drought by this point.

Race Thompson would pick up his 4th foul ahead of the final media timeout.

Indiana led 61-51 at the 3:55 mark. Maryland would hit two free throws out of the break.

Maryland would get the lead back down to 6. Hoosiers were playing sloppy at the worst time now.

Maryland and Indiana would trade a couple of buckets. Hood-Schifino would hit a HUGE three to extend the lead to 66-57.

Maryland would call a time out at the 1:26 mark.

Indiana led 68-60 with 39.5 left.

Hoosiers would go onto close it out and win 70-60 thus advancing to the Big Ten semifinals.

Indiana's overall play in the second half was pretty spectacular. They shot a total 53% (27-of-51) and held Maryland to just 20-of-62 (32%). Indiana slo out rebounded them 36-33.

Tracey Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 24 points while Jalen Hood-Schifino added 19 and Miller Kopp added 10. Malik Reneau also added 8 points and was great for Indiana all game long.

Maryland was led by Hakim Hart with 16 points.

Indiana will play in the semifinal round vs Penn State. Indiana has survived and advanced.