Even though Trayce Jackson-Davis and Tamar Bates were, fans were able to get a good first look at this year's Indiana team. Starting in place of Jackson-Davis today was Malik Reneau.

Like was almost guaranteed, Indiana came out the winner as the Hoosiers were able to beat Marian 78-42.

Indiana's 2022-23 officially got underway as the Hoosiers took on Marian University in the first exhibition game of the season.

Indiana won the tip and it was senior forward Race Thomspon that scored the first points for Indiana this season with a floater off the inbound pass. After that, freshman Malik Reneau scored his first two points as a Hoosier.

At the first media timeout, Indiana was up 10-0 and Thompson lead with 4 points. After the media timeout, freshman Jalen Hood-Schfino exploded to 6 points and was scoring both off the mid-range and around the rim. Was really showing off his ability to create.

Forward Jordan Geronimo and guard Trey Galloway were the first players off the bench for Indiana. They replaced Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson. Folliwng that, Logan Duncomb and CJ Gunn made their first appearances of the season replacing Malik Reneau and Miller Kopp.

One of the early struggles for Indiana in the first half was foul trouble. Jordan Geronimo picked up up three fouls in three minuets of playing time. Yet despite that, Indiana's defense was also able to get stops consistently.

A highlight of the first half was Race Thompson's shooting from behind the arc. At the half, he was 3-for-3 from deep and shooting the ball with a ton of confidence. CJ Gunn, although he was only 1-of-2 from deep, also has a ton of confidence in his outside jumper.

At the half, Indiana lead 42-21. Race Thompson lead with 13 points while Malik Reneau added 12 points, 6 rebounds and Jalen Hood-Schifio had 8 points and 3 assists.

The first half was a little rusty on Indiana's part and the pace seemed to be a little slower than it was last season. However, Indiana shot 58% including 44% from deep.

Side note: During halftime, the 1972-73 Final Four Indiana team was honored at halftime.

Second half started off with a TOUGH Jalen Hood-Schifino mid-range jumper where he was fouled as well. The mid-range was where he made his money today.

The seniors Xavier Johnson and Miller Kopp got going a little bit at the start, as well. Johnson was playing much faster going downhill and Miller Kopp hit his first three point attempt of the game.

A nice sequence to see in the second half involved Logan Duncomb with him getting back-to-back buckets. The added size has really helped him and he looks a bit more comfortable on the floor than last year. He also finished the game with a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Trey Galloway also suppressed some fans in attendance with him hitting his first three point attempt. Indiana only gets more dangerous if that is consistent from him.

After struggling for most of the game, Jordan Geronimo was finally able to get it going with back-to-back buckets before the under-8 media timeout. He knocked down a three and then split the double-team and beautiful finish at the rim. Ball handles looked more improved like he wanted them to be.

Anthony Leal and Kaleb Banks also saw some action in the second half. Although much was not shown from them, it was nice to see all the available scholarship players get some action.

When the final buzzer sounded, Indiana won 78-42. The leaders in points were Malik Reneau (14 points, 10 rebounds), Race Thompson (13 points), Logan Duncomb (11 points, 11 rebounds), and Jalen Hood-Schifino (11 points).

Overall, Indiana's performance was about what you would expect from them. All scholarship players got minutes and Indiana was able to handle Marian. They did look a little unbalanced at times and rusty but that was expected from their first time on the floor.

The next you will Indiana will be on November 3rd when they host St. Francis in their final exhibition game.

