For the most part, Indian controlled this game form start-to-finish. Senior forwards Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis carried Indiana to a 71-60.

The first round of the NCAA Tournament wrapped up tonight and Indiana vs Kent State was one of the closing showdowns. The Hoosiers entered into this year's tournament as a No. 4 seed while Kent State entered as a No. 13 seed.

Indiana won the tip but Trayce Jackson-Davis was blocked on the quick dunk attempt. He cracked a smile after that.

Race Thompson would score the first points for Indiana off a Jackson-Davis assist. Trey Galloway would pick up his first foul at the 18:18 mark.

Jalen Hood-Schifino would hit his first shot attempt off a quick, step-back three. The pin-down action for the Indiana was getting started early.

Thompson would score another bucket and get the Indiana lead up to 6. Kent State would get a few buckets to cut into the early lead.

After review, the determined that Hood-Schifino's bucket was just a long two. We were tied at 7-7 at the 15:46 mark. Miller Kopp would hit 1-of-2 free throws out of the break.

Kent State would then take the lead 9-8.

Race Thompson would then go on a roll for the Hoosiers. He was up to 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting including knocking down his first three point attempt of the game. Kent State called a timeout at the 13:41 mark.

Indiana led 15-9.

Tamar Bates would check in for Galloway out of the break. Miller Kopp would miss his first three point attempt and then pick up his first foul on the defensive end.

Jalen Hood-Schifino would have a smooth one-handed slam. He was starting off really well for Indiana.

After a 9-0 run by Indiana, Kent State would score their first points in 3:22.

Indiana led 19-14 at the 10:53 mark. Malik Reneau would check in for Race Thompson out of the break. He would pick up his first foul a few plays later. Officials reviewed to see if it was a hook-and-hold foul on Reneau but determined it was just a common foul.

Jordan Geronimo would check in for Jackson-Davis to give him a breather.

Kent State by this time was on a 3:12 scoring drought. However, Hood-Schifino would pick up his 2nd foul. Jackson-Davis would check back in for Geronimo.

Tamar Bates would foul Jacobs on a three point attempt, witch he would convert right before the break.

Indiana led 21-17 with 7:24 left tin the first half. Miller Kopp would hit a big three out of the timeout thanks to a Jackson-Davis assist.

Galloway would airball a three point attempt. Again, showing his struggles on the offensive end.

Momentum would seemingly shift towards Kent State for awhile. Race Thompson would get fouled at the 3:58 mark. He would have two attempts at the line after the break,

Hoosiers led 26-23. Thy were on a 2:15 scoring drought. He would go 1-of-2 at the line. Kent State would get an offensive foul right after. Galloway would score next offensive possession.

Kent State would miss a few bunnies and Jackson-Davis and Galloway would score a few buckets for Indiana.

In the last 2:06 of the half, Indiana would go on a 6-0 run and hold Kent State to a 2:35 scoring drought. It was a strong close to the half for Indiana.

Hoosiers were up 35-27 at the half. It was not pretty but Indiana was finding the right stop and scores at the right time.

Indiana was holding Kent State to just 26% shooting and the Hoosiers were shooting 45%.

Race Thompson was easily the player of the half there. Up to 13 points and was making whistle play after hustle play.

---

Kent State had the ball at the start of the half. Race Thompson would commit a foul to start off as well. He would then hit a three point jumper next offensive possession.

Thompson would then get a steal and slam it on the fast break.

Miller Kopp would hit a three, then Indiana would get a stop, then Jackson-Davis would score. Kent State would call a timeout.

Indiana led 45-31 at the 16:26 mark. Kent State would score out of the timeout and then Jackson-Davis would get fouled leading into the under-16 media timeout.

Hoosiers led 45-33 at the 15:52 mark. Jalen Hood-Schifino would score out of the timeout.

After a couple of big buckets, Kent State would get the lead back down to 10. Miller Kopp would then hit a three in the corner and then after a defensive stop, Thompson would get a slam off a put-back.

Thompson had arguably his best play fighting for multiple rebounds on the offensive end which finally led to a Malik Reneau bucket.

Indiana led 54-41 at the 11:48 mark.

Kent State would hang around a little getting 4th lead back down to 11. They would then hit a three to bring the lead back down to 8.

After Kent State had the momentum, Jackson-Davis would have a one-handed slam with a sweet pass from Hood-Schifino. Jackson-Davis would then get another slam.

Jackson-Davis would get fouled but score through contact. He was on a mini-run by himself.

Indiana led 62-50 with 7:39 left. Jackson-Davis would miss at the line, however.

Miller Kopp would have a nice shot fake and drive and score though contact. He would then convert the extra free throw.

Kent State would then score five straight points and get the lead back down to 10.

Indiana would then hold Kent to 0-of-4 on their last field goals. Indiana had hit their last 5-of-6.

The Hoosiers were doing a great job of responding to any run that Kent State would put together by this point. Jackson-Davis led that charge.

Indiana led 67-55 at the 4:06 mark.

Indiana would extend the lead to 14 with a Jackson-Davis slam. Indiana was picking Kent State apart but this point in the game.

Jackson-Davis would exit around the 2:05 mark. He finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists. He was just absolutely outstanding this game.

Indiana would go onto win 71-60. Indiana played high-quality basketball tonight and acted like they wanted this more than Kent State the entire way through.

Besides Jackson-Davis' performance, fellow indiana senior forward Race Thompson added 20 points and 9 rebounds. Miller Kopp added 13 points.

Kent State's Sincere Carry led with 15 points.

For a Kent State team that normally scores the ball very well, Indiana's defense was outstanding tonight holding them to just 29-of-69 (32%) shooting. Indiana forced 9 turnovers and only ended up with 7 themselves.

There were some points, although rare, that Indiana looked ugly but at the end of the night, the Hoosiers found a way to get it done.

Indiana survived and advanced to the round of 32 and will play Miami (FL) on Sunday.