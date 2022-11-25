In what many considered to be their final "tune-up" game before the No. 1 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels come into town next Wednesday, the Hoosiers played a very well-rounded game overall with great guard play from both Xavier Johnson and Tamar Bates.

After their second game in three days, the 11th ranked Indiana Hoosiers were able to pick up a 90-51 win over the Jackson State Tigers.

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis returned from his one-game absence however guard Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal remained inactive.

Indiana won the tip and the first points came from Jackson-Davis who converted 1-of-2 free throws.

At 19:07 mark, Indiana was leading 3-2 and Jackson State called a timeout after Mo Williams was heated at his team for not rebounding.

At the first media timeout, we were tied at 9. Indiana was 3-of-6 and Race Thompson was leading the Hoosiers with 4 points at this time. Thompson was playing really well to start with also blocking a three point attempt from Jackson State.

Malik Reneau and Tamar Bates would be the first Hoosiers to check in replacing Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino. CJ Gunn would follow and replace Miller Kopp.

Once Jackson-Davis went on the bench, he was seen at the stationary bike keeping his body warm.

After a 0-4 start from behind the arc, Xavier Johnson would finally get the Hoosiers going with back-to-back makes from deep. At the under-12 timeout, Indiana would lead 17-10.

Jordan Geronimo would have a nice steal and slam play and then a few plays later finish off an 'oop from Xavier Johnson. Geronimo really brought the energy here.

Jalen Hood-Schifino would replace Xavier Johnson before the under-8 timeout. Johnson was up to 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

The next series would be all about Tamar Bates. He would have two back-to-back fastbreak scores followed by a corner three. Indiana freshman wing Kaleb Banks would also get some early minutes and would make a few nice plays including a steal and fastbreak slam.

At the 4:48 mark, Indian would lead 36-15 after a 19-2 run.

Indiana would call a timeout at the 2:00 mark up 41-23. The starting unit, besides Hood-Schifino would be at full force to close out this half.

There was a little sloppiness from the Hoosiers the last two minutes of the game as the Tigers would hit their last 5 of 7 field goals. However, Bates would continue his great first half with a near buzzer beater three to close the half.

At the half, Indiana would lead 44-28 behind Bates' 12 points.

The second half started a little hot for Indiana. The Hoosiers continued to play well in face-paced action and were getting out and running. Xavier Johnson would continue his hot play hitting a couple more threes and extending to 16 points.

At the 13:52 media timeout, Hoosiers led 59-33. Tamar Bates, who had arguably played his best game of the year so far, was set to check in along with Malik Reneau.

At this point, it was pretty clear that Indiana's ball movement was one of the highlights of the game here and it started with the decision making of Xavier Johnson.

At the 11:55 mark, Indiana led 61-36.

Once Bates checked back in, he was still as hot as ever. He hit a few threes, dished the ball well, and just overall was making plays. At the 7:28 mark, he was up to 18 points while Indiana led 71-41.

At the 6:04 mark, Indiana had hit their last 5 of 7 field goals.

Tamar Bates would check out at around the 4:00 mark. He would finish with 22 points on 8-11 shooting including 4-6 from three.

At the final buzzer, Indiana would win 90-51 and improve to 6-0. Hoosiers would see three players score in double figures with Bates leading with 22 points followed by Xavier Johnson adding 16 and Trayce Jackson-Davis dropping 11.

Indiana would shoot a fantastic 58% from the field (34-of59), outrebound JSU 32-30, and score 49 bench points.

This was overall a well-rounded performance from Indiana and proved to be a nice tune-up game before the big meeting with North Carolina.

Indiana is now 6-0 on the season. They play No. 1 ranked North Carolina on Nov. 30th as part of the Big Ten-ACC challenge.