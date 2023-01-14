Here is a recap of the game.

Indiana would beat Wisconsin 63-45, snapping a three -game losing streak. Other than Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino, guys like Jordan Geronimo and Malik Reneau stepped up when Indiana needed them to.

This was a game that Indiana needed, and that is exactly what the Hoosiers did.

After a 1-4 start in the Big Ten, Indiana returned home to face #18 Wisconsin. The Hoosiers were on a three-game skid and the Badgers themselves were riding a two-game losing streak.

Wisconsin won the tip and scored the first two points of the game. Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored the first two points of the game for the Hoosiers.

Real sloppy first segment of play from both teams. Indiana's defense however, looked locked in and they were in the face of Wisconsin.

Indiana lead 4-2 at the 15:17 mark.

The sloppy play would continue form both teams. Right away, you could tell this was going to be one of those grind-it-out type of games.

Malik Reneau and Tamar Bates would be the first players off the bench for the Hoosiers. They checked in for Miller Kopp and Jordan Geronimo. Malik Reneau would also get his first two points of the game.

The offense from Indiana was real sloppy. They missed a few open guys at times and forced a little.

Trey Galloway would score through contact right before the media timeout. He would get a chance to convert at the line. He converted.

Indiana lead 9-7 at the 11:59 mark.

Indiana's defense at this time was much more improved. They seemingly looked like they wanted to compete on that end.

Logan Duncomb came in and played some solid minutes as did Malik Reneau. Reneaus did pick up his second foul, however.

Indiana lead 13-9 at the under-12 media timeout.

Indiana has missed a few guys that have had open looks at the three. Miller Kopp, Tamar Bates, and CJ Gunn have been open but the team is not finding them.

Both teams at this points were shooting a combined 1-of-12 from three. Neither Indiana nor Wisconsin were able to get good looks or convert on the tough shots.

Indiana lead 15-13 at the 3:45 mark. The Hoosiers needed a strong close out to build the momentum.

Jordan Geronimo would score his sixth point of the night this last stretch. He was playing some positive minutes.

Trayce Jackson-Davis would pick up his second foul right before the end of the half.

At the end of the half, Indiana lead 21-20. Jordan Geronimo was the leading soccer at the half for Indiana with 6 points. Jackson-Davis was up to 7 rebounds.

Both teams combined shot a horrid 18-57 from the field. Every other stat comparison was pretty much even.

You know the run from Wisconsin is going to come at some point. The question is, will Indiana be able to overcome it?

Indiana would start the half on a 8-0 run. It was stop and score after stop and score. The intensity was high at this point. Jalen Hood-Schifino was starting to find consistency as he got a few buckets to drop.

Indiana needed to keep this up.

Jordan Geronimo would go coast-to-coast and have a nice score. He was up to his 8th point of the night.

Indiana was on a 12-0 run when Geronimo scored through contact.

Wisconsin got their first bucket at around the 14:40 mark.

At the 13:21 mark, Indiana lead 39-22. Wisconsin had to call another timeout. The Hoosiers were rolling. Again, stop and scores was the them here for Indiana.

Indiana would go onto his their last 5 of 7 field goal attempts. Trey Galloway would check in but a few plays later would pick up his 4th foul. He struggled on that end today.

Indiana lead 39-25 at the 11:34 mark.

Wisconsin would get it within 10 but Indiana would get another stop and score to to get it back up to 12. After Malik Reneau got fouled on the floor, Mike Woodson would call a timeout.

Indiana lead 41-29 with 9:06 to go.

Right before the media timeout, Jordan Geronimo would score his 10th made basket. He had a chance at the line after the break. Geronimo easily had his best game of the season today.

Indiana was up 43-32 with 7:59 left. Geronimo would convert both at the line. Hoosiers would go up 45-32.

Miller Kopp would finally take his first few shots of the game and would end up going 1-of-2 behind the arc. It was a rough day stat wise for the senior wing.

The last 8 minutes were all Indiana. Trayce Jackson-Davis was putting on highlight plays and the Hoosiers stopped any run that the Badgers would try to get on.

Indiana would go onto win 63-45 and get their second Big Ten win of the season. Jackson-Davis lead the team with a 18 points, 12 rebound double-double. Hood-Schifino added 16 points after his great second half and Geronimo would add 12 points after his great play all game long.

Wisconsin was lead by freshman guard Connor Essegian with 14 points. He was outstanding today.

Indiana held Wisconsin just 18-of-56 shooting (32%) while the Hoosiers shot 29-of-62 (47%) from the field. The Hoosiers also out-rebounded Wisconsin 42-32. Indiana also had only 8 turnovers.

This was a much needed win for Indiana. They needed it bad and they went out and executed. The three-game skid finally snapped and Indiana improved to 11-6 on the season and 2-4 in the Big Ten.

Indiana's defense was aggressive and the found a way to finish the game. Indiana has Illinois next week on the road.