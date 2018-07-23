Indiana Basketball: What We Learned, July Evaluation Period Two
For the second July evaluation period, TheHoosier.com was on the ground in Grand Rapids, Mich., for Brawl for the Ball, where a handful of IU targets were in-action.
Here's a final look back at the past few days and what we've learned about IU basketball and recruiting.
IU-Michigan State Battle For Five-Star?
Only two head coaches made a consistent appearance at Center Grove five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis's games in Grand Rapids - IU head coach Archie Miller and Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo.
IU maintained the strongest presence by attending every single game, with Miller in-attendance for nearly every one, while assistant Tom Ostrom attended the Thursday opener.
The Hoosiers are thought to be a favorite - maybe the favorite - for Jackson-Davis, and the staff's consistent effort at his games supports that.
