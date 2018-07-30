Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-30 10:08:34 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Indiana Basketball: What We Learned, July Evaluation Period Three

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30For the second July evaluation period, TheHoosier.com was on the ground in Las Vegas, where several IU targets were in action.Here's a final look back a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}