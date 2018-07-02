Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-02 13:40:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Indiana Basketball: Updated 2019 Recruiting Board

U9av215nyfcpu97cv6gl
2019 four-star guard Brandon Newman.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Prior to the start of the July evaluation period, TheHoosier.com has updated its class of 2019 recruiting board.

The list includes updated recruiting notes, AAU stats, shifting in the order of names and more.

**Click here to head to the updated 2019 hot board**

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}