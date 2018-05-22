Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Following the spring evaluation periods, TheHoosier.com has updated its class of 2019 recruiting board.

The list includes updated recruiting notes, AAU stats, new names to know and more.

**Click here to head to the updated 2019 hot board**

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.