The final cut means Fort Wayne North Side four-star forward Keion Brooks and Bettendorf (Iowa) four-star guard DJ Carton - who both made the cut from 33 to 18 - were left out of the 12-man group.

“It was tough getting it to 12,” U18/Kansas head coach Bill Self said in a release. “It was tough getting it from 33 to 18, but even with the 18 we’ve had a couple of extra days with and know how committed they all are to trying to make the team, knowing that different guys look better on different days and in different situations, it was tough getting to 12 because there are a lot of interchangeable parts.

"I think the committee made some good selections, and I’m excited about working with this group. One of the things I think they bring to the table is versatility. They’re very interchangeable. I can see us playing four little guards around a big. I could see us playing two bigs, two little guards and a three. I think this team has some different things they’ll be able to do, depending on how we stack up against our opponents.

"The other thing, and this goes for all 18 guys, the appearance is that they really like each other. The appearance is that they’ll be a fun group to spend two weeks with, which obviously is very important to teams being successful, of guys understanding that some days it might not be their day, it might be somebody else’s day.”

Mountain Brook (Ala.) five-star forward Trendon Watford and Hazel Green (Ala.) four-star guard Kira Lewis - also IU targets - were invited to the 33-man camp, but didn't make the final 18.

The squad will compete in Group A in preliminary round play, facing Dominican Republic on June 10 (6 p.m. ET), Panama on June 11 (8:15 p.m. ET) and Puerto Rico on June 12 (6 p.m. ET).

Quarterfinals will be on June 14, semifinals June 15 and finals on June 16. The top four finishing teams qualify for the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup.

Team USA has won the gold medal in four consecutive seasons.

Jackson-Davis averaged 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks per game as a junior, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and was named second team All-State by the Associated Press and USA TODAY. He holds offers from IU, Memphis, Purdue, Michigan State and Georgia among others.

Hurt averaged a state-best 33.9 points per game, in addition to 15 rebounds, 3.9 blocks and 3.6 assists per game as a junior, leading John Marshall to a 26-3 overall record and earning first team All-State honors in Minnesota for the second straight season. He holds offers from IU, Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina and UCLA among others.