Indiana Basketball: Trayce Jackson-Davis Named NABC All-American First Team
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
As it was announced via a Indiana release, senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was selected to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-America First Team.
Jackson-Davis just continues to add award after award after having such a stellar season for the Hoosiers. He averaged a double-double of 20.8 points and 10.9 rebounds per game for Indiana this season. He also shot 57.8 percent this season as well.
He and the Hoosiers will be looking to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament this postseason starting with Kent State Friday night.
Below is full release.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was selected to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-America First Team, the publication announced on Wednesday.
The Center Grove product enters the NCAA Tournament with averages of 20.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.7 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game. He has been named a Karl Malone Award Finalist, to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Late Season Watch List, the John R. Wooden Men’s National Ballot, and the Naismith Trophy Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist list. TJD was also a unanimous choice for the All-Big Ten First Team by the coaches, media, and Associated Press while also collecting All-Big Ten Defensive Team accolades. He was also named to the All-District teams by both the NABC and United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) on Tuesday.
The former McDonald’s All-American has claimed All-America First Team honors from the first three (The Sporting News, Associated Press, NABC) of four (USBWA) entities used to calculate consensus All-America status.
Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers will open play in the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 Seed in the Midwest Regional against the No. 13 seed Kent State Golden Flashes. Tip is scheduled for 9:55 p.m. ET at the MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. with a national broadcast on TBS.
NABC Division I All-America First Team
Zach Edey, Purdue
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Marcus Sasser, Houston
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Jalen Wilson, Kansas
NABC Division I All-America Second Team
Jaime Jaquez Jr, UCLA
Brandon Miller, Alabama
Jalen Pickett, Penn State
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona
NABC Division I All-America Third Team
Max Abmas, Oral Roberts
Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State
Tyler Kolek, Marquette
Markquis Nowell, Kansas State
Isaiah Wong, Miami
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.