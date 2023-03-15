As it was announced via a Indiana release, senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was selected to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-America First Team. Jackson-Davis just continues to add award after award after having such a stellar season for the Hoosiers. He averaged a double-double of 20.8 points and 10.9 rebounds per game for Indiana this season. He also shot 57.8 percent this season as well. He and the Hoosiers will be looking to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament this postseason starting with Kent State Friday night. Below is full release.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was selected to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-America First Team, the publication announced on Wednesday. The Center Grove product enters the NCAA Tournament with averages of 20.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.7 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game. He has been named a Karl Malone Award Finalist, to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Late Season Watch List, the John R. Wooden Men’s National Ballot, and the Naismith Trophy Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist list. TJD was also a unanimous choice for the All-Big Ten First Team by the coaches, media, and Associated Press while also collecting All-Big Ten Defensive Team accolades. He was also named to the All-District teams by both the NABC and United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) on Tuesday. The former McDonald’s All-American has claimed All-America First Team honors from the first three (The Sporting News, Associated Press, NABC) of four (USBWA) entities used to calculate consensus All-America status. Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers will open play in the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 Seed in the Midwest Regional against the No. 13 seed Kent State Golden Flashes. Tip is scheduled for 9:55 p.m. ET at the MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. with a national broadcast on TBS.

NABC Division I All-America First Team Zach Edey, Purdue Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana Marcus Sasser, Houston Drew Timme, Gonzaga Jalen Wilson, Kansas

NABC Division I All-America Second Team Jaime Jaquez Jr, UCLA Brandon Miller, Alabama Jalen Pickett, Penn State Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

NABC Division I All-America Third Team Max Abmas, Oral Roberts Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State Tyler Kolek, Marquette Markquis Nowell, Kansas State Isaiah Wong, Miami