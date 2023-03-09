Jackson-Davis finished the regular season with averages of 20.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.8 blocks per game. He was named a unanimous First-Team All-Big Ten selection.

The award is given to the top power forward in the country. Ąžuolas Tubelis (Arizona), Drew Timme (Gonzaga), Kris Murray (Iowa) and Bryce Hopkins (Providence) were the other four finalists.

Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named one of five finalists for the 2023 Karl Malone Award.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the five finalists for the 2023 Karl Malone Award, including Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, on Thursday.

Named after Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its ninth year recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. The Selection Committee for the Karl Malone Award is composed of top men’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

Fans can support their favorite players in the remaining rounds by participating in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, starting Friday, February 10, on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

Jackson-Davis ended the regular season averaging 20.5 points (2nd among Major Conference players), 11.0 rebounds (4th), 3.8 assists (2nd among players 6’9 and taller), and 2.8 blocks (3rd) per game. His 16 double-doubles ranked fifth among Major Conference performers.

TJD was one of two high-major players (Zach Edey; Purdue) to average at least 20.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game in the regular season.

Jackson-Davis posted 25 points, seven rebounds, and five blocked shots in Indiana’s 79-74 victory over No. 1/1 Purdue on Feb. 4. He became the first player to produce at least 25 points and five blocks in a win over the AP No. 1 team since Marcus Camby in UMass’ win over top-ranked Kentucky on November 28, 1995.

On Jan. 25 he compiled 25 points, 21 rebounds, and six blocked shots against Minnesota. The game marked the first 20-20 game from a Hoosier since D.J. White on Jan. 8, 2008. He also became the first high-major player to post a 25-20-5 game since UConn’s Hasheem Thabeet on Feb. 14, 2009.

In a Dec. 7 victory over Nebraska, he recorded the third triple-double in Indiana basketball history with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and a career-high 10 assists. He added three blocks and three steals in the win to become the first player in men’s college basketball to post a triple-double and at least three blocks and three steals since Luke Walton (Arizona, 2002).

2022-23 KARL MALONE AWARD FINALISTS

Ąžuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Kris Murray, Iowa

Bryce Hopkins, Providence