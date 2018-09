Indiana men's basketball on Thursday unveiled tipoff times and TV designations for the majority of its 2018-19 games.

Overall, IU will be on:

• BTN 10 times.

• FS1 and ESPN/ESPN2 six times each.

• FOX and CBS three times.

The Gavitt Games contest with Marquette and a road game at Arkansas have yet to have start times or television designations assigned.

The updated schedule can be seen below.