2019 five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Over the last week, some of the nation's top prospects gathered in California for the annual Nike Basketball Academy. At the event, the prospects were coached up by current NBA players like LeBron James to former ones like Rasheed Wallace. Sports Illustrated watched a showcase game at the event and noted a couple IU targets among the standouts.

Center Grove five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is arguably IU's top target for the class. He also is considering Iowa, Michigan State, UCLA, Wake Forest and Purdue. "Despite his laid-back demeanor, Jackson-Davis plays with a terrific motor that sets him apart from many big men his age," SI wrote. "The son of longtime NBA player Dale Davis, Jackson-Davis boasts a 7-foot-plus wingspan and is deceptively explosive off the floor. "Right now, he’s effective finishing around the rim, but has room for improvement with his shooting mechanics and stands to expand his offensive arsenal. He’s a capable shot-blocker around the rim. His physical development will be worth tracking from a long-term perspective, as he already has a thick lower half but needs to work on his upper body strength. "I would project him as more of a center than a power forward at this stage." Jackson-Davis averaged 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks per game as a junior, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and was named second team All-State by the Associated Press and USA TODAY.