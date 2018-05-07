Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! A pair of IU targets received some national praise over the weekend. 2020 Bloomington South three-star guard Anthony Leal and 2019 Center Grove five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis both earned a mention from Rivals national analyst Corey Evans in his final recap from the Run-N-Slam event in Fort Wayne. Jackson-Davis is one of IU's top targets in the 2019 cycle, while Leal has visited Assembly Hall for a handful of games already.

Anthony Leal earned some praise from Rivals national analyst Corey Evans over the weekend. Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Leal earned the accolade "Biggest Head Scratcher" from Evans, asserting that the 2020 prospect deserves more recruiting attention than he's received to-date. "Leal filled a void in the backcourt left by Trey Galloway, his teammate on the Indiana Elite 16-under team who was sitting out the weekend with a minor injury," Evans wrote. "Leal took that opportunity and ran with it, thanks to his fundamentally sound skillset and toughness in the backcourt. "It is rather head-scratching that he has no scholarship offers. He looks the part of a prototypical Big Ten guard who can shoot, dribble, pass and rebound. Not an explosive athlete, Leal makes up for things with his intellect and unrelenting mindset on the attack. He's a native of Bloomington, Ind., and if the Hoosiers offer this recruitment could be over before one can say ‘IU.’" The Bloomington South guard earned honorable mention all-state honors this season after averaging 14.4 points per game, helping his squad to a 26-3 overall record.