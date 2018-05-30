Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-30 13:20:22 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Indiana Basketball: Scouting Notes - Anthony Leal, Spring 2018

T8ck8qg8fcefoo32xjo7
2020 guard Anthony Leal is an in-state name for IU fans to know.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30One in-state prospect who continues to improve with age is 2020 Bloomington South guard Anthony Leal.TheHoosier.com was in-attendance for some of his ga...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}