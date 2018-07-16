Ticker
Indiana Basketball: Romeo Langford Plays 'H-O-R-S-E' At Court Dedication

IU freshman guard Romeo Langford.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Everybody who has seen Romeo Langford play knows how skilled he is - but how good is he at H-O-R-S-E?

Frankie Vision found out when he took on the IU freshman guard at Langford's court dedication in New Albany.

Check out the video of Langford playing H-O-R-S-E on his home court in the video embedded below.

