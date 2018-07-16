Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Everybody who has seen Romeo Langford play knows how skilled he is - but how good is he at H-O-R-S-E?

Frankie Vision found out when he took on the IU freshman guard at Langford's court dedication in New Albany.

Check out the video of Langford playing H-O-R-S-E on his home court in the video embedded below.