Indiana Basketball: Romeo Langford Plays 'H-O-R-S-E' At Court Dedication
Everybody who has seen Romeo Langford play knows how skilled he is - but how good is he at H-O-R-S-E?
Frankie Vision found out when he took on the IU freshman guard at Langford's court dedication in New Albany.
Check out the video of Langford playing H-O-R-S-E on his home court in the video embedded below.
I attempted to Play The #1 Ranked Freshman and Top 3 HS Players of all time @yeahyeah_22 I’m HORSE | He doesn’t miss | Right Hand, Left Hand, Deep 3, lay ups, Right Leg, Left Leg .. HE DOESN’T MISS @IndianaMBB #romeolangford #frankievision pic.twitter.com/AX7oG83FfC— Frankie Vision (@FrankieVision) July 15, 2018
