That puts him behind only Duke signees R.J. Barrett , Cam Reddish and Zion Williamson , North Carolina signee Nassir Little , and international prospect Sekou Doumboya .

Sports Illustrated pegs the new IU signee as their No. 6 overall prospect heading into next year's selections.

IU signee Romeo Langford is already picking up some heavy attention for the 2019 NBA Draft.

"After appeasing his entire home state with his college commitment, Langford heads to Indiana with serious hype, and has a well-rounded skillset that projects nicely to the pros," the article said. "He's a smooth player with a prototypical build for a shooting guard and is already comfortable creating shots off the dribble.

"Langford doesn't have a glaring weakness at this stage, but will need to keep developing his craft to become a star - he's a good but not elite athlete, and a capable but not great three-point shooter.

"He has a natural feel for scoring that should translate to big freshman-year numbers and a substantial NBA career."

Kansas signee Quentin Grimes, Arkansas big man Daniel Gafford, Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura and Virginia forward De'Andre Hunter round out the top 10.

Additional noteworthy names:

· Former IU target Darius Garland (Vanderbilt) at No. 13.

· Maryland guard Kevin Huerter at No. 16.

· Former IU target Kris Wilkes (UCLA) at No. 18.

· Purdue point guard Carsen Edwards at No. 20.

· Maryland center Jalen Smith at No. 29.

Langford averaged 33 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game as a senior, leading New Albany to a 25-2 overall record.

In addition to McDonald's All-American honors, he was named to the Jordan Brand Classic roster and the Nike Hoops Summit event, earned first team Naismith Trophy All-American honors, and was also named the state's Mr. Basketball.

