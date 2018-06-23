Robert Johnson has earned another opportunity to impress an NBA team.

The former IU guard will play for the Atlanta Hawks' summer league team in July, the Indiana men's basketball program announced Saturday.

The Hawks will compete July 2-5 in Salt Lake City at the Utah Jazz Summer League then head to Las Vegas where 30 teams will compete at the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League from July 6-17.

A four-year starter with 118 career starts, Johnson averaged 14.0 points and finished second on the team with 84 assists during his senior campaign en route to honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. He finished 21st in IU career scoring with 1,413 points and fourth in 3-pointers made with 238.

Here's the Hawks' complete Utah Jazz Summer League schedule:

July 2: 7 p.m. ET - Hawks vs. Grizzlies

July 3: 7 p.m. ET - Hawks vs. Spurs

July 5: 9 p.m. ET - Hawks vs. Jazz

TV broadcast information for the Jazz Summer League has yet to be announced.

Here's the Atlanta Hawks' full Las Vegas Summer League schedule:

July 7: 5:30 pm ET - Hawks vs. Knicks (ESPN)

July 8: 5:30 pm ET - Hawks vs. Blazers (ESPN2)

July 10: 6:00 pm ET - Hawks vs. Bulls (NBA TV)

July 11-17: Tournament play