Indiana Basketball: Rivals Updates Class Of 2020 Rankings
A number of 2020 Indiana targets are making noise in national rankings.
Rivals.com updated its list of 2020 rankings on Friday, and a few Hoosier targets made moves up or down.
Here's an order of IU prospects on the list starting from top to bottom, plus how they moved from their previous ranking. The only recruits included are the ones on our 2020 hot board.
Background: As a sophomore, Morton averaged 24.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while helping his school to a an 18-5 overall record. He holds scholarships from IU, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue and Vanderbilt among others.
Previous Ranking: 47
Net Change: Unchanged
Background: Averaged 17.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.3 blocked shots per game as a sophomore, helping his team to a 20-4 overall record. He holds early scholarships from IU, Ohio State, Purdue and Florida.
Previous Ranking: 68
Net Change: -3
Background: Averaged 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game as a sophomore, leading Culver Academies to a 23-6 overall record and the state's Class AAA state title. He holds early offers from Nebraska and Michigan State.
Previous Ranking: 66
Net Change: -15
Background: Averaged 14.4 points per game for Bloomington South as a sophomore, helping his squad to a 26-3 overall record. He holds an early offer from Xavier.
Previous Ranking: N/A, previously unranked.
