A number of Indiana targets have shifted in national rankings prior to the start of the spring evaluation periods.
Rivals.com updated its list of 2020 rankings this week, which features two very early Indiana targets.
Check out their bios and new rankings embedded below.
Background: Averaged 24 points per game as a sophomore, leading his squad to a 20-7 overall record. He visited IU for a game this winter, and has scholarships from Iowa, Penn State and Ohio State among others.
Previous Ranking: 50
Net Change: +3
Background: Averaged 14.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, leading Culver Academies to a 23-6 overall record and the Class AAA state championship. Has an early offer from Purdue in addition to strong interest from the Hoosiers.
Previous Ranking: 75
Net Change: +9
