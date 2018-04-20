Background: Averaged a state-best 33.9 points per game, in addition to 15 rebounds, 3.9 blocks and 3.6 assists per game as a junior, leading John Marshall to a 26-3 overall record and earning first team All-State honors in Minnesota for the second straight season. Holds offers from Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, Duke, UCLA and IU among others. Previous Ranking: 5 Net Change: Unchanged.

Background: Transferred to nearby La Lumiere School for his junior campaign, and averaged 20.2 points and 11.3 rebounds per game, helping them to a 23-4 overall record. Holds offers from Duke, IU, Notre Dame, Georgetown, Syracuse and Wake Forest, among others. Previous Ranking: 32 Net Change: +22

Background: Averaged 23.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.2 blocked shots and 1.7 steals per game as a junior, leading Mountain Brook to its second consecutive Class 7A title and earning the state's Mr. Basketball honors. Holds offers from Kansas, Alabama, Auburn, Indiana, Iowa, LSU Mississippi, Mississippi State, TCU, UCF and Wake Forest among others. Previous Ranking: 10 Net Change: -2

Background: Averaged 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks per game as a junior, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and was named second team All-State by the Associated Press and USA TODAY. Holds offers from Indiana, Michigan State, Clemson, Butler, Iowa, IUPUI and Purdue among others. Previous Ranking: 28 Net Change: +6

Background: Averaged 22.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for Fort Wayne North Side as a junior, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and second team All-State honors from the Associated Press and USA TODAY. Holds offers from Indiana, Kentucky, Kansas, Memphis, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue and Xavier among others. Previous Ranking: 36 Net Change: +1

Background: Averaged 23.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, earning Class AAAA first team All-State honors in Iowa. Holds offers from IU, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio State among others. Previous Ranking: 51 Net Change: +21

Background: Picked up an offer from IU prior to the beginning of the spring evaluation period after Archie Miller and Bruiser Flint watched him workout ... Also holds scholarships from Florida, Illinois and Maryland among others. Previous Ranking: 45 Net Change: +9

Background: Averaged 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game for The Villages as a junior, leading them to a 20-8 overall record. Holds scholarships from IU, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee and Texas A&M among others. Previous Ranking: 41 Net Change: +4