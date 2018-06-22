That spot trails only Duke's R.J. Barrett and North Carolina's Nassir Little .

Bossi took an early stab at potential lottery picks for the 2019 NBA Draft, and slotted Langford as the No. 3 overall selection for next year's event.

"With his size, length, quickness, overall athleticism and off the charts scoring instincts, Langford is a classic NBA two guard prospect," Bossi wrote. "There are huge expectations for what is expected to be one season playing in front of his home state fans in Bloomington, and if he comes close to meeting them he’ll be drafted highly."

Langford was the only Big Ten prospect among Bossi's 14 picks.

Alongside Barrett, he slotted Duke's Cameron Reddish at No. 5 and Zion Williamson at No. 8, giving the Blue Devils three picks in the top 10.

IU plays at Duke this winter in the ACC/Big Ten challenge.

If Langford does leave after one season and his replacement doesn't come from IU's current roster, Bossi lists a number of names that could join the team from the 2019 cycle.

"The Hoosiers recently offered in state Rivals150 two guard Armaan Franklin and are also involved with a host of combo guards like four-stars Kira Lewis, Jahmius Ramsey and Jalen Lecque," he wrote.

**Click here to read Bossi's full 2019 lottery pick projections**

