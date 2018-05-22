"If Keion Brooks and Trayce Jackson-Davis end up signing with the same program, Indiana would definitely be their landing spot," Rivals national analyst Corey Evans wrote. A followup question asked which 2019 guard was more likely to commit to the Hoosiers: 2019 Bettendorf (Iowa) four-star DJ Carton or Hazel Green (Ala.) four-star Kira Lewis. "The Hoosiers are in a bit of quandary at point guard as the 2019 class is very thin at the position," Evans wrote. "IU has begun to pursue Kira Lewis, but the Hoosiers are far from alone in his recruitment - Kansas, Alabama and Iowa State are just a few in the mix, and he will also visit Kentucky next month. "D.J. Carton recently cut his list to six finalists: Indiana, Ohio State, Michigan, Marquette, Iowa and Xavier. The Hoosiers look to be in a great spot for Carton along with the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Carton has focused his attention on the USA Basketball Training Camp at the end of the month but much of the talk continues to surround the Hoosiers with the top-30 guard."

Jackson-Davis averaged 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks per game as a junior, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and was named second team All-State by the Associated Press and USA TODAY. He also holds offers from Purdue and Michigan State among others, and recently picked up scholarships from Georgia and Memphis. Brooks averaged 22.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for Fort Wayne North Side as a junior, also earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and second team All-State honors from the Associated Press and USA TODAY. He also holds offers from Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina and Michigan State among others, and plans to visit some of those schools in the coming months - with no dates set yet. Carton averaged 23.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game as a junior, earning Class AAAA first team All-State honors in Iowa. Lewis averaged 28.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game as a junior, earning Huntsville Region Player of the Year honors from AL.com. He plans to visit Kentucky and Alabama this June.