In fact, Rivals.com national analyst Corey Evans tabbed him as the biggest riser in July for the entire 2019 class.

Holly Springs (N.C.) forward Kadin Shedrick picked up an offer from IU this week, the latest in a number of schools to jump into his recruitment.

The Hoosiers are jumping into the recruitment of a fast-rising 2019 forward.

"The 6-foot-10 center walked into July with a rather minimal recruitment and left it with one full of over 15 high-major offers," Evans wrote. "Shedrick is far from a finished product and could even use the redshirt year in college to get to where he needs to be, but his physical tangibles, upside and fit in today’s game where he can score inside and out is evident.

"Someone that entered the month with a lone power conference offer from Ole Miss and is now a national target equates to the top July breakout."

Rivals national analyst Eric Bossi echoes Evans' thoughts, featuring Shedrick in an article about July boosters.

"I don't know what it is about the state of North Carolina, but it seems like they are good for a few sleepers each summer and Shedrick is another who really woke up in front of college coaches," Bossi wrote. "A thin big man who runs the floor with long strides, he really started to come into his own.

"He finishes well with either hand and has good skill."

In addition to IU, Wake Forest, Arizona State, Xavier, East Carolina, Murray State, Georgetown, Minnesota, St. John's, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Providence and others have offered scholarships.

""Coaches now want their bigs to be able to shoot the three," Shedrick told TheGopherReport.com. "I can do that, and I can pick and pop.

"I'm just not a big man who goes down and stands in the low post. I'm a lot more versatile than that."

With all the new schools jumping in his recruitment, Shedrick's process has certainly hit a bit of a reset button.

However, he'd like to ink for the early signing period in November, so look for him to take visits starting this month.

He averaged 16.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game as a junior at Holly Springs.