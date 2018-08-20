Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

TheHoosier.com's Jordan Wells is joined by contributor Jim Reamer to break down the top class of 2021 prospects in the state of Indiana.

Some of the recruits mentioned include:

· Blackhawk Christian forward Caleb Furst.

· Evansville Reitz's point guard Khristian Lander.

· Brownsburg wing Pierce Thomas.

The full podcast is embedded below.