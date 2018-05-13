Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-13 18:30:15 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Indiana Basketball Recruiting: Nike EYBL Roundup, May 12 Weekend

Zlyhwglzawqgoyydr5dk
2019 five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (left) and four-star forward Keion Brooks (right) are top IU targets.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30The May AAU weekends aren't as enlightening as those in April - given we can't follow college coaches, including IU's staff, from game to game - but we ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}